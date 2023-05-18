New Zealand
1News

Power failure: Large chunk of Auckland train network down

23 mins ago
Two metro trains in Auckland (file photo).

Two metro trains in Auckland (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Trains have come to a standstill on parts of Auckland's rail network after a power failure has left rush-hour commuters stuck onboard carriages.

Auckland Transport said in a tweet that around 28km of train line between Penrose and Papakura were without power this evening.

"No trains are running on the affected rail section," the transport agency said.

"The cause of the power outage is being investigated, but no ETA is available yet.

"Scheduled buses will accept rail tickets. There is no power to the trains in the Southern and Eastern Lines between Penrose and Papakura.

"Delays and cancellations are expected".

The rush hour chaos comes weeks after a flurry of KiwiRail-related failures across the rail network in Auckland and Wellington.

New ZealandTransportAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wind warnings forecast for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Wind warnings forecast for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Speeds are reduced, and some lane closures are expected under the amber alert issued for the bridge tomorrow morning.

4:45pm

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

"To get it right is to get our basic needs met," a Christchurch solo mum said.

3:28pm

Budget 2023: Public transport fares slashed for young people

Budget 2023: Public transport fares slashed for young people

2:13pm

Watch: Large biker convoy heading to Auckland gang funeral

Watch: Large biker convoy heading to Auckland gang funeral

1:51pm

1:29

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

9:20am

Car recovered after teen girl shot in St Lukes road rage incident

Car recovered after teen girl shot in St Lukes road rage incident

8:43am

2:18

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

1:20

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

18 mins ago

Two bodies removed from Loafers Lodge after fatal fire

Two bodies removed from Loafers Lodge after fatal fire

23 mins ago

BREAKING

Power failure: Large chunk of Auckland train network down

Power failure: Large chunk of Auckland train network down

30 mins ago

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

1:40

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

54 mins ago

8-year-old girl dies in Texas Border Patrol custody

8-year-old girl dies in Texas Border Patrol custody

55 mins ago

Perth rugby player cops 96-game ban for shoulder charge on ref

0:25

Perth rugby player cops 96-game ban for shoulder charge on ref
1
2
3
4
5
6