Power failure: Large chunk of Auckland train network down

Trains have come to a standstill on parts of Auckland's rail network after a power failure has left rush-hour commuters stuck onboard carriages.

Auckland Transport said in a tweet that around 28km of train line between Penrose and Papakura were without power this evening.

"No trains are running on the affected rail section," the transport agency said.

"The cause of the power outage is being investigated, but no ETA is available yet.

"Scheduled buses will accept rail tickets. There is no power to the trains in the Southern and Eastern Lines between Penrose and Papakura.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Delays and cancellations are expected".

Scheduled buses will accept rail tickets.

The cause of the power outage is being investigated, but no ETA is available yet. https://t.co/mtz5zfnPLA — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 18, 2023

The rush hour chaos comes weeks after a flurry of KiwiRail-related failures across the rail network in Auckland and Wellington.