Harry and Meghan's New York taxi driver 'wouldn't call it a chase'

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event last night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.

The pursuit and media frenzy evoked memories of the 1997 car chase through Paris that killed Harry’s mother, Princess Diana — though in this case, police said, no one was hurt.

The royal couple set off alarms when their spokesperson claimed they had been dangerously pursued by paparazzi in a "near catastrophic car chase" through the streets of Manhattan. That account led New York City Mayor Eric Adams to condemn the paparazzi chasing them as "reckless and irresponsible."

Later, though, police said the pursuit was relatively short and led to no injuries, collisions or arrests, and warranted no further investigation. Still, it drove home real security concerns surrounding the royal couple and the trauma brought on by the death of Harry's mother when he was just 12 years old.

The cab driver who drove them from the police station said he instantly recognised his passengers and that paparazzi "were following us the whole time," though he said wouldn't call it a chase.

"They had this look on their faces," the driver Sukhcharn Singh said. "All of a sudden paparazzi came out and started taking pictures."

Police issued a short statement confirming an incident involving photographers and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were accompanied by Meghan's mother.

In video posted to social media, the couple are seen leaving Manhattan's Ziegfeld Ballroom — where Meghan had just accepted the Ms. Foundation's Woman of Vision Awards with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown — and getting into an SUV as crowds of pedestrians and photographers gawked.

Harry and Meghan's vehicle was then followed by photographers in a scene that their office said "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers." The couple's office called the incident "near catastrophic."

Police intervened and, assisting the couple's private security detail, led them to a police station about 18 blocks from the ballroom, a law enforcement official told the AP.

The couple spent several minutes at the police station, waiting for the situation to de-escalate. Once it was safe, they left in a taxi, according to the official, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter and did so on condition of anonymity.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," the couple's office said in a statement.

The award presentation was Meghan's first public appearance since she skipped the coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III earlier this month in order to stay at home in California for her son Prince Archie's fourth birthday. Harry attended the coronation.