Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences

An unrepentant and defiant Islamic extremist received 10 life sentences and another 260 years in prison for killing eight people with a truck on a bike path in Manhattan on Halloween in 2017, as a judge decried his “callous and cowardly” crimes.

“The conduct, in this case, is among the worst, if not the worst, I’ve ever seen,” said US District Judge Vernon Broderick as he announced a sentence designed to underscore the severity of the terrorist attack Sayfullo Saipov claimed he carried out on behalf of the Islamic State group.

A life sentence was mandatory after a jury rejected the death penalty in March, but prosecutors had asked Broderick to impose eight consecutive life sentences and two concurrent life sentences.

They also wanted an extra 260 years to send a stern message to other like-minded terrorists. And that's what the judge did.

Broderick cited the defiance of Saipov, who, given a chance to speak, said the tears of victims and family members in the courtroom during the six months of the trial would fill a single tissue.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, Saipov said, the tears and blood of followers of Islam killed unjustly worldwide would fill the courtroom.

In a rambling rant delivered through a translator, Saipov spent most of an hour talking about the creation of religions and how the devil was instrumental in the evolution of the human population.

When he finished, a female victim's relative briefly stood, shouting: “The only act of the devil here is the act you did!”

“You did not, and you do not care about their pain and their suffering,” the judge said to Saipov about the victims.

Marion Van Reeth leaves Manhattan federal court after making a victim statement at the sentencing of convicted Islamic extremist Sayfullo Saipov. (Source: Associated Press)

He noted that even Saipov's relatives, including his father, were ashamed and “traumatised and forever changed.”

Saipov, 35, an Uzbekistan citizen and one-time New Jersey resident, was expected to serve his sentence at the maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado, for his October 31, 2017, slaughter of tourists and a New Yorker.

ADVERTISEMENT

His head was drooped, and eyes were lowered as 19 victims and relatives of the people killed in the terror attack spoke, sometimes through tears, describing lingering pain and occasionally directly addressing him.

A former long-haul truck driver, Saipov moved legally to the US from Uzbekistan in 2010 and lived in Ohio and Florida before joining his family in Paterson, New Jersey.

At trial, his family urged a life sentence, saying they hoped he'd someday realise what he'd done and express remorse. They said he was normal before he grew obsessed with online terrorism propaganda.

Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a bike path the day before. (Source: Associated Press)

Five tourists from Argentina, two Americans and a Belgian woman were killed, and 18 others were seriously injured.

Saipov was shot by a police officer and immediately taken into custody after emerging from his truck shouting “God is great” in Arabic and waving paintball and pellet guns in the air.

Prosecutors said he smiled while asking FBI agents questioning him in a hospital room after the attack if they could hang an Islamic State group flag on the walls.