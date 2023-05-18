World
Associated Press

Loud explosions as Kyiv hit by more missiles

31 mins ago
A man plants sunflowers in his garden near a damaged Russian tank and its turret in the village of Velyka Dymerka.

A man plants sunflowers in his garden near a damaged Russian tank and its turret in the village of Velyka Dymerka. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia launched cruise missiles at Ukraine's capital and the Odesa region today, officials said, in an escalation ahead of a much-anticipated counteroffensive.

Most of the missiles were shot down, and one death was reported from the attacks.

Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv, and falling debris caused a fire in a non-residential building.

It was the ninth Russian air raid that targeted the capital this month, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons.

The attack was carried out by strategic bombers from the Caspian region, probably using cruise missiles, and Russia later deployed reconnaissance craft over the capital. According to preliminary information, all enemy targets were destroyed, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Military Administration, said in a Telegram post.

Debris fell on two Kyiv districts and the fire at a garage complex was extinguished. There was no information so far about any victims, Popko said.

In the southern region of Odesa, one person died and two were wounded in a Russian missile attack, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on Telegram.

“Most of the enemy’s missiles were shot down over the sea by the Air Defence Forces. Unfortunately, an industrial object was hit: 1 person died, two were injured,” Bratchuk said.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian air defences, bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv, shooting down all missiles aimed at the capital, officials said.

The bombardment, which targeted locations across Ukraine, included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single attack in the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

The cruise missiles used today were apparently X-101 and X-55 types developed during Soviet times.

The hypersonic missiles used Tuesday have been repeatedly touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as providing a key strategic competitive advantage and among the most advanced weapons in his country’s arsenal. The missiles are difficult to detect and intercept because of their hypersonic speed and manoeuvrability.

Sophisticated Western air defence systems, including American-made Patriot missiles, have helped spare Kyiv from the kind of destruction witnessed along the main front line in the country’s east and south. While most of the ground fighting is stalemated along that front line, both sides are targeting other territory with long-range weapons.

WorldRussia invades Ukraine

SHARE ME

More Stories

Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles

Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles

Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv as the nighttime attack combined Russian missiles launched from the air, sea and land in an apparent attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defences.

Tue, May 16

UK promises attack drones for Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak

UK promises attack drones for Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak

British prime minister Rishi Sunak also committed to supplying hundreds more missiles to Ukraine.

Tue, May 16

2:27

Zelensky arrives in Berlin to meet with German leaders

Zelensky arrives in Berlin to meet with German leaders

Sun, May 14

Zelensky meets Pope to seek backing for peace plan

Zelensky meets Pope to seek backing for peace plan

Sun, May 14

0:27

Russia admits Ukraine recapturing territory near embattled city

Russia admits Ukraine recapturing territory near embattled city

Sat, May 13

0:27

South Africa accused of providing weapons to Russia

South Africa accused of providing weapons to Russia

Fri, May 12

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Police investigating 'unexplained' death at Dunedin home

Police investigating 'unexplained' death at Dunedin home

11 mins ago

Analysis: Labour better hope middle NZ forgets Budget before election

4:50

Analysis: Labour better hope middle NZ forgets Budget before election

31 mins ago

Loud explosions as Kyiv hit by more missiles

Loud explosions as Kyiv hit by more missiles

37 mins ago

Budget 2023: All the reaction as it happened

4:50

Budget 2023: All the reaction as it happened

41 mins ago

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

1:40

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

57 mins ago

Auckland trains running again after earlier power failure

Auckland trains running again after earlier power failure
1
2
3
4
5
6