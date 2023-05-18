LIVE Budget 2023: The 'no-frills Budget'

Follow live as reaction flows to Grant Robertson's financial plans for the year ahead.

The Budget was revealed at 2pm, announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson, showing how the Labour Government plans to spend public money for the next year. With inflation high, government spending is also being affected by the ongoing effects of the pandemic and compounded by the cost of the Cyclone Gabrielle rebuild.

Here are the basics of this years Budget:

The $5 charge for prescription medicine will be scrapped in most cases, at a cost of $618.6m over four years.

Extend 20 hours free early childhood education to two-year-olds from March 1 2024, at a cost of $1.2b over four years.

Free public transport fares for kids under 13 from July 1.

Half price public transport fares for people under 25 from July 1.

Expansion of electric vehicle charging network with 23 new charging hubs, with the private sector - $120m over four years.

$279m investment in state highways focusing on slip prevention, flood mitigations and managing risk of sea level rise.

$402.6m over four years to expand Warmer Kiwi Homes – 26,5000 insulation and heating retrofits, reduce upfront costs of LED light bulbs.

Chatham Islands power – install renewable system to cut electricity prices in half.

$63m for safe staffing, allowing 500 more nurses to be employed, as part of $1b investment package that includes increased pay rates.

Lift trustee tax rate from 33% to 39%, in line with top personal tax rate.

Ending minimum wage exemption for disabled, replaced with wage supplement.

Live updates

2.21pm: Finance Minister Grant Robertson has tried to walk a tightrope of helping the back pocket of struggling Kiwis without doing anything to increase inflation, the 1News political team says.

The scrapping of the $5 prescription co-payment fee, extension of 20 hours free early childhood education and free or cheaper public transport for young people will grab the headlines, as Robertson looked for ways to help those struggling with the cost of living.

There’s $1.2b less in extra spending than last year as New Zealand grapples with the cost of the cyclone rebuild, while not stoking inflation.

“There’s not a lot of discretionary spending here,” Political Reporter Cushla Norman said.

“80 per cent is keeping the lights on because of cost pressures and inflation. It’s quite a bit less than last year – about $1.2b overall, they are clearly tightening their belts.”

2.18pm: The Government will scrap the $5 fee New Zealanders pay for most prescriptions as part of changes aimed at combating the cost of living in the 2023 Budget.

It’s estimated to affect three million people and will cost the public purse more than $618 million.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said the $5 prescription charge could be a barrier to people getting the medicines they needed.

“Removing the $5 charge will make it easier and cheaper for New Zealanders to access the medicines they need, having a meaningful impact for many households, particularly those who have multiple prescriptions to fill on a regular basis.”

Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay said there were no big surprises.

“What we’ve seen the Government do is try and target areas of not pushing up inflation, try and target things for New Zealanders that they are already spending money on.”

2.15pm: National Party Leader Chris Loxon has called this year's Budget a "blowout".

(Source: 1News)

“Finance Minister Grant Robertson promised a bread-and-butter Budget. What he delivered was a spending spree creating a massive increase in deficits and debt climbing for years to come," he said.

“This is the Blowout Budget, the culmination of Grant Robertson’s massive spending spree as Finance Minister for six years.

“Mr Robertson has blown his own spending limits for the sixth budget in a row."

He said that the deficit has "blown out" to $7.6 billion, up $7.1 billion.

“Operating spending has blown out to $137 billion this year, up $61 billion since Labour entered office," he said.

“And debt has blown out to $95 billion by 2026.

“New Zealanders hoped today for some relief from the tough conditions that Labour’s economic mismanagement has produced. What they will get is cheaper bus rides for those who qualify, but still nothing for the majority of hard-working New Zealanders."

2.10pm: Finance Minister Grant Robertson has given an outline of New Zealand's economic forecast.

Inflation to fall to the 1-3% target range by late next year.

Treasury is no longer forecasting a recession in 2023.

Economy to grow 3.2% to the year June 2023, before easing to 1% the following year.

Unemployment to peak at 5.3% in the December 2024 quarter.

A return to surplus in 2025-26.

Wages to grow 5.2% a year over the forecast period.

“We will continue to provide targeted support for New Zealanders with cost of living pressures while laying the foundations for a stronger economy in the future," Robertson said.

“We know there is more to do. We will continue to invest heavily in skills and training for New Zealanders. Our immigration settings are attracting a significant number of overseas workers, and we will continue to look at ways to respond to help fill vacancies in what is a competitive global market for workers.

“Our focus will continue to be on keeping on moving the economy in the right direction. We will continue to invest in creating the conditions to support people into work, drive higher wages for New Zealanders and build a stronger, inclusive and more resilient economy.”

2.07pm: With the Budget out, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has said this latest Budget is all about focusing on the "bread and butter" issues.

“When I became Prime Minister, I said I would focus on the bread and butter issues Kiwi households are facing. Today’s Budget does that by providing cost of living relief across key expenses families’ experience – childcare, healthcare, transport and power bills,” Hipkins said.

“Global inflationary pressures coupled with the domestic challenges of recent weather events mean a balanced and targeted approach is being taken. This means we can support New Zealanders today while building for tomorrow.

“It’s tough for families right now. This Budget builds on the cost of living support we have put in place to date by introducing a number of new targeted measures that will also deliver long-term results.

“This package addresses the immediate cost of living challenge households face without exacerbating inflation pressures, as tax cuts would."

1.50pm: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson indulged in some sausage rolls ahead of today's Budget announcement.

Robertson also showed off his Budget Day tie.

Happy Budget Day! Tune in to our Facebook feeds at 2pm to watch the Minister of Finance Grant Robertson deliver his Budget Day 2023 speech live 📷 pic.twitter.com/cfYWnjRvCb — New Zealand Labour (@nzlabour) May 17, 2023

1.40pm: The National Party takes an early jab before the Budget is announced.

Happy Budget 2023! pic.twitter.com/ghmaTI8Pds — NZ National Party (@NZNationalParty) May 17, 2023

