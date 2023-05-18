World
Associated Press

Harry and Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York

5:24am
Harry and Meghan were pursued in their car by photographers after a charity event in New York

Harry and Meghan were pursued in their car by photographers after a charity event in New York (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were pursued in their car by photographers after a charity event in New York, an injury-free incident that the mayor and the couple's office described as potentially dangerous and that drew comparisons to the 1997 fatal car crash of Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

The New York City police department confirmed the incident involving photographers and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but said no injuries, collision or arrests took place after Meghan accepted an award from the Ms. Foundation.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters he hadn't received a full briefing yet, but he called it "reckless and irresponsible" for anyone to be chasing people in vehicles in the densely populated city, and said that "two of our officers could have been injured".

Harry and Meghan's office said in a statement that the chase "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers". It called the incident "near catastrophic".

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the statement from the couple said.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, and the former actress Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in 2018. They stepped down as working royals in 2020, citing what they described as the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Harry's fury at the media has been building for years. He blames an overly aggressive press for the death of his mother, and also accuses the media of hounding Meghan.

He has made it his mission to reform the press and is currently suing three British tabloid publishers over alleged phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. Meghan won an invasion of privacy case in 2021 against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

WorldNorth AmericaRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

ChatGPT chief says AI should be regulated by a US or global agency

ChatGPT chief says AI should be regulated by a US or global agency

The free chatbot tool answers questions with convincingly human-like responses.

6:14pm

2:12

YouTube suggests violent gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds

YouTube suggests violent gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds

Researchers simulated two nine-year-olds who both liked video games, and one account was flooded with graphic content.

5:19pm

US girl kidnapped 6 years ago found after being recognised in Netflix doco

US girl kidnapped 6 years ago found after being recognised in Netflix doco

4:50pm

LA man hospitalised after being attacked by bee swarm

LA man hospitalised after being attacked by bee swarm

11:43am

1:52

12yo arrested after fast food worker shot dead in Texas car park

12yo arrested after fast food worker shot dead in Texas car park

Wed, May 17

12yo accused of murdering Texas fast food worker in carpark

12yo accused of murdering Texas fast food worker in carpark

Tue, May 16

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Loafers Lodge: Fire design 'couldn't possibly have worked' as intended

4:41

Loafers Lodge: Fire design 'couldn't possibly have worked' as intended

47 mins ago

Truck driver bailed after crash that maimed Melbourne school kids

Truck driver bailed after crash that maimed Melbourne school kids

6:31am

Heavy rain kills 8 in Italy, Formula One Grand Prix cancelled

Heavy rain kills 8 in Italy, Formula One Grand Prix cancelled

6:00am

Are New Zealanders becoming meaner?

4:16

Are New Zealanders becoming meaner?

5:40am

Singapore hangs 2nd citizen in 3 weeks for cannabis offence

Singapore hangs 2nd citizen in 3 weeks for cannabis offence

5:24am

Harry and Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York

2:39

Harry and Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York
1
2
3
4
5
6