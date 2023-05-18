Football
Associated Press

FIFA optimistic about Women's World Cup TV deals in Europe

4:49pm
FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (Source: Associated Press)

Although the clock is rapidly dwindling, FIFA President Gianni Infantino seems slightly more optimistic about reaching what he sees as an acceptable deal for the broadcast rights to the upcoming Women's World Cup in five key European countries.

While Infantino walked the green carpet at a gala event this afternoon for the unveiling of the logo and branding for the 2026 World Cup at Los Angeles' historic Griffith Observatory, the FIFA boss spoke briefly about the ongoing negotiations with broadcasters in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and England for the rights to show the Women's World Cup games taking place in two months in Australia and New Zealand.

“Some discussions have taken place, have started, I have to say, at a bit of a different level,” Infantino said. “So it is moving.”

Infantino has decried the offers made only a few weeks before, claiming they show disrespect to the women's sport and FIFA's ongoing attempts to level the financial playing field.

FIFA has more than tripled the prize money awarded to the Women's World Cup winners this year from the 2019 level, but Infantino said several months ago that some initial offers for the European TV rights were around 1% of the equivalent men's broadcast rights.

Infantino said he is still determined to get more money from the largest European nations' broadcasters because he claims it will benefit the entire women's sport.

“I think it is important to understand here where we are coming from,” Infantino said. "We are investing in women’s football. We are here now in North America, in the United States, where it’s the home country of the world champions, where women’s football has a completely different level not only of acceptance, but also of respect.

"We just want that the game is respected and that the right money is paid for that. Because whatever is paid is going back, not only 100%, but 150%, in developing the women’s game.”

FIFA travelled to the Hollywood Hills for a flashy celebration of the branding for the 2026 event, which will be held in 16 cities across the US, Mexico and Canada, including SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. Dozens of football luminaries including Brazilian great Ronaldo gathered for the unveiling.

Infantino's quest is supported by Jill Ellis, the coach of the US team which won the past two Women's World Cup championships.

While Ellis said she understands why negotiations have been difficult, the numbers under debate are sometimes discouraging to see.

“Gone are the days where it’s, you know, ‘Please, please respect us, please invest in us now,’” Ellis said. “It’s like, why wouldn’t you invest in us? I think we’ve got to show value to ourselves as a global sport, so I understand that (the negotiations) have to be frustrating, given the ratings and viewership where they are.

"The financial thing is nowhere near that. ... They’ll pay for the men’s games, right? I think we have an amazing sport. We had over a billion watch in ’19. The ratings are there. They’re in the stadiums now. It’s a little bit a little bit tough to swallow.”

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

FIFA confident of agreement on Women's World Cup TV rights

FIFA confident of agreement on Women's World Cup TV rights

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said last week Britain, Spain, France, Germany and Italy would face a blackout unless "unacceptable" bids were improved.

Sat, May 6

Football Fern Rood out of FIFA World Cup due to knee injury

Football Fern Rood out of FIFA World Cup due to knee injury

Forward Rood has confirmed she suffered injury while playing for her Scottish club.

Tue, May 2

Jay Herdman named in NZ U-20 FIFA World Cup squad

Jay Herdman named in NZ U-20 FIFA World Cup squad

Mon, May 1

Football Ferns' winless run reaches 10 games in loss to Nigeria

Football Ferns' winless run reaches 10 games in loss to Nigeria

Wed, Apr 12

Kiwi football clubs relish 'generational' upgrades for World Cup

Kiwi football clubs relish 'generational' upgrades for World Cup

Wed, Apr 12

2:13

With 100 days until World Cup, things 'starting to feel real'

With 100 days until World Cup, things 'starting to feel real'

Tue, Apr 11

1:14

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

1:20

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

17 mins ago

Two bodies removed from Loafers Lodge after fatal fire

Two bodies removed from Loafers Lodge after fatal fire

23 mins ago

BREAKING

Power failure: Large chunk of Auckland train network down

Power failure: Large chunk of Auckland train network down

30 mins ago

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

1:40

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

53 mins ago

8-year-old girl dies in Texas Border Patrol custody

8-year-old girl dies in Texas Border Patrol custody

54 mins ago

Perth rugby player cops 96-game ban for shoulder charge on ref

0:25

Perth rugby player cops 96-game ban for shoulder charge on ref
1
2
3
4
5
6