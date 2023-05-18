Budget 2023: Health workers, patients sceptical of a boost

Health workers all over the country - and lots of their patients - have their fingers crossed for a big Budget boost, but there is scepticism about whether that will happen.

Massive staffing shortages were contributing to huge waits for care - whether its a check-up with the GP, a new hip or even cancer surgery.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, a senior doctor's union, said it had three priorities this Budget - workforce, workforce and workforce.

Executive director Sarah Dalson was not optimistic a lot of money was coming for health tomorrow, even if it really needed it.

The Government had made some big health spends in recent years - including last year's Budget commitment of $11 billion over two years. But about $6 billion more was needed just to get in line with comparable countries, she said.

"I know the Government considered they put a lot extra into health last year but a single shot is never going to get us there," she said.

"We need sustained investment at Budget time, underpinned by proper workforce planning, which we still don't have."

Christchurch Hospital. (Source: 1News)

Christchurch Hospital has been in the spotlight for surgical waits that were so long even cancer patients were being delayed, with lack of staff a major factor in the problems.

A surgeon there, Chris Wakeman, said he would like to see more money ringfenced for paying private hospitals to do some of the work on the public lists.

He would also like to see the surgical days in public hospitals lengthened to include evenings and weekends, although that would have to be balanced with the risk of staff burnout, he said.

None of it was ideal but something was needed to make a substantial dent, he said.

"If you owned a factory and you were trying to clear a back load you would run longer hours, use more staff and use extra facilities to try and clear that backlog," he said.

RNZ polled people outside Auckland City Hospital about what they wanted to see.

Two lab scientists said their teams needed money to help bring in more staff to improve conditions and reduce burn out.

"Everybody is at breaking point. We need additional FTE [full time equivalent positions] and we need them now," they said.

Auckland City Hospital. (Source: istock.com)

A hospital patient out for a morning stroll had no hesitation about where he wanted to see the money go.

"To our nurses. They need it. They're awesome. They're supporting everyone else," he said.

And another man with complex medical conditions said he wanted money for GPs - both cutting costs for high-use patients and increasing staffing.

"There's a big queue at the GPs and because of that it's harder to get an appointment," he said.

NZ Nurses Organisation Kerri Nuku. (Source: 1News)

The New Zealand Nurse's Organisation kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said it was GP nurses who really needed a fair deal. She wanted money ringfenced to bring them - and iwi clinic nurses - in line with what nurses in hospitals were paid.

That would likely to cost at least $600 million.

"Of course we've got nurses going overseas so we've got to make them feel valued to retain them," she said.

"But also nurses across the whole system have been under pressure so we can't just say that those in Te Whatu Ora deserve more than those in the community," she said.

Budget money should also go towards making sure people living rurally get the same access to good health care as those in in the cities, Nuku said.

By Rowan Quinn for RNZ