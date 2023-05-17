When researchers at a nonprofit that studies social media wanted to understand the connection between YouTube videos and gun violence, they set up accounts on the platform that mimicked the behaviour of typical boys living in the US.

They simulated two nine-year-olds who both liked video games. The accounts were identical, except that one clicked on the videos recommended by YouTube, and the other ignored the platform's suggestions.

The account that clicked on YouTube's suggestions was soon flooded with graphic videos about school shootings, tactical gun training videos and how-to instructions on making firearms fully automatic.

One video featured an elementary school-age girl wielding a handgun; another showed a shooter using a .50 calibre gun to fire on a dummy head filled with lifelike blood and brains.

Many of the videos violate YouTube's own policies against violent or gory content.

The findings show that despite YouTube's rules and content moderation efforts, the platform is failing to stop the spread of frightening videos that could traumatise vulnerable children — or send them down dark roads of extremism and violence.

The accounts that followed YouTube's suggested videos received 382 different firearms-related videos in a single month, or about 12 per day. The accounts that ignored YouTube's recommendations still received some gun-related videos, but only 34 in total.

The researchers also created accounts mimicking 14-year-old boys; those accounts also received similar levels of gun- and violence-related content.

One of the videos recommended for the accounts was titled "How a Switch Works on a Glock (Educational Purposes Only)".

YouTube later removed the video after determining it violated its rules; an almost identical video popped up two weeks later with a slightly altered name; that video remains available.

A spokeswoman for YouTube defended the platform's protections for children and noted that it requires users under 17 to get their parent's permission before using their site; accounts for users younger than 13 are linked to the parental account.

"We offer a number of options for younger viewers," the company wrote in emailed statement.

"Which are designed to create a safer experience for tweens and teens."

In the absence of federal regulation, social media companies must do more to enforce their own rules, said Justin Wagner, director of investigations at Everytown for Gun Safety, a leading gun control advocacy organisation.

Wagner's group also said the Tech Transparency Project's report shows the need for tighter age restrictions on firearms-related content.

"Children who aren't old enough to buy a gun shouldn't be able to turn to YouTube to learn how to build a firearm, modify it to make it deadlier, or commit atrocities," Wagner said in response to the Tech Transparency Project's report.