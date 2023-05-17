World
Associated Press

LA man hospitalised after being attacked by bee swarm

11:43am

News outlets in the Los Angeles including Fox and 11 News reported a swarm of bees injured at least two people in Encino, California, a suburb of Los Angeles today.

Aerial video from KTTV shows a man in a uniform apparently swatting away bees before he briefly falls down in the street.

A second uniformed man started to get out of a car before changing his mind.

Both KTTV and KABC report that the man who fell is a Los Angeles Police Department volunteer.

The LAPD later said on Twitter that the volunteer sustained dozens of bee stings, and that he was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

KABC's aerial video from the scene showed a man in protective gear being surrounded by insects as he investigated a spot at the edge of the roof of a house, the apparent source of the bee swarm.

WorldAccidentsNorth AmericaAnimals

