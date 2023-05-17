Health
Associated Press

Two poultry workers in UK diagnosed with bird flu

11:05am
A hen.

A hen. (Source: istock.com)

Two poultry workers in the UK have tested positive for bird flu, but they had no symptoms and there's no evidence of transmission between people, the Health Security Agency said today.

The two are the first humans to test positive for the virus in the UK since the agency announced a case of a 79-year-old English man who was infected after allowing ducks into his home.

The agency said bird-to-human transmission of avian flu had occurred in the UK. only a small number of times prior to that January 2022 infection.

The poultry workers who tested positive for the H5 strain were believed to have been exposed to sick birds while working at the same farm, which was not identified.

Poultry farms were under order from November until mid-April to keep all birds indoors after avian flu was discovered on dozens of farms. Since October 2021, the UK has faced its worst outbreak of avian influenza, with hundreds of cases confirmed and millions of birds culled.

The positive tests were detected through screening of poultry workers exposed to infected birds. The two workers have since tested negative.

Precautionary contact tracing was being done, the agency said.

Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the agency, said the level of risk to human health from bird flu was very low in the general population.

“Current evidence suggests that the avian influenza viruses we’re seeing circulating in birds around the world do not spread easily to people," Hopkins said.

“Globally, there is no evidence of spread of this strain from person to person, but we know that viruses evolve all the time and we remain vigilant for any evidence of changing risk to the population."

WorldHealthUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Italian police dog sniffs out 3 tonnes of cocaine in banana shipment

Italian police dog sniffs out 3 tonnes of cocaine in banana shipment

Police estimated that the cocaine was worth more than 800 million euros (NZ$1.4 billion).

32 mins ago

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

The Dresden state court ruled the group were responsible for the theft from the Green Vault Museum in 2019.

10:26am

UK promises attack drones for Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak

UK promises attack drones for Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak

7:00pm

2:27

Duo in Austria arrested for playing Hitler speeches on train intercom

Duo in Austria arrested for playing Hitler speeches on train intercom

Tue, May 16

Auschwitz museum begins conserving 8,000 shoes of murdered children

Auschwitz museum begins conserving 8,000 shoes of murdered children

Mon, May 15

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Mon, May 15

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Police signed $500k contract for 3 weeks of 's****y' Covid memes

Police signed $500k contract for 3 weeks of 's****y' Covid memes

32 mins ago

Italian police dog sniffs out 3 tonnes of cocaine in banana shipment

Italian police dog sniffs out 3 tonnes of cocaine in banana shipment

32 mins ago

Taupō firm contender to become next NZ home of Supercars

Taupō firm contender to become next NZ home of Supercars

51 mins ago

Rāhui in place after body found near Mt Maunganui boat ramp

Rāhui in place after body found near Mt Maunganui boat ramp

12:46pm

Spurs win NBA draft lottery for highly-touted French phenomenon

Spurs win NBA draft lottery for highly-touted French phenomenon

12:38pm

Johnny Depp given 7-minute standing ovation for comeback film

Johnny Depp given 7-minute standing ovation for comeback film
1
2
3
4
5
6