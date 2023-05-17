Taupō firm contender to become next NZ home of Supercars

Taupō International Motorsport Park has emerged as the top contender to be the new home of Supercars in New Zealand.

Officials from the touring car series have recently visited the 3.5km circuit to assess if it would be the right fit to replace Pukekohe Park Raceway for a return of racing to New Zealand.

The Taupō circuit has hosted international racing before and the motorsport park's chief executive officer Josie Spillane is confident it could do so again soon.

'We had really positive meetings there is certainly a desire on behalf of Supercars, for us at the circuit and the council to see if we can really make this a reality.

"Supercars are hoping to get back to New Zealand next year, that's something that is really high on their agenda, and the reality for us is we've got three circuits that are ready, willing and able and Taupō is the one that seems to be the most likely choice.

"Taupō is really starting to standout as a circuit that could create something very special for New Zealand motorsport with Supercars for many years to come."

Spillane also oversees the two other FIA grade 3 circuits Hampton Downs in Waikato and the Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell which are all owned by New Zealand motorsport benefactor Tony Quinn.

Hampton Downs was set to host a round of Supercars in 2020 before the pandemic intervened.

Supercars was last in New Zealand in 2022 before Aotearoa was dropped from the Supercars calendar this year due to Pukekohe Park Raceway no longer operating as a motorsport venue.

Shane van Gisbergen celebrates on top of his car. (Source: Photosport)

Auckland Unlimited had financially supported Supercars when it was raced in the city but Supercars organisers were now seeking funding from Major Events New Zealand.

"This incredible event that has had such a rich history in New Zealand now comes out of a major centre and has the opportunity to be in one of the regions showcasing some of New Zealand's most incredible tourism opportunities is just a further reason for it to really have some serious legs in the eyes of the funders to try and make it a reality, there's such positive spin-off for central North Island and the surrounding regions," Spillane says.

Spillane expects an influx of local and international fans would want to witness a new era of Supercars in New Zealand.

"If you're a motorsport fan how often do you actually get to go to the first time that Supercars ever runs at a race circuit in New Zealand. It had a wonderful home at Pukekohe for a long time and I think this would have a lot of people really excited to go and be a part of an inaugural event in Taupō."

Spillane could not confirm when they will know if Taupō has been given the green light as a new host venue, however next season's Supercars schedule is due to be released at the end of this month.

rnz.co.nz