Motorsport

rnz.co.nz

Taupō firm contender to become next NZ home of Supercars

32 mins ago
Shane van Gisbergen's Chevrolet Camaro leads the field during race 1 of the 2023 Melbourne SuperSprint.

Shane van Gisbergen's Chevrolet Camaro leads the field during race 1 of the 2023 Melbourne SuperSprint. (Source: Photosport)

Taupō International Motorsport Park has emerged as the top contender to be the new home of Supercars in New Zealand.

Officials from the touring car series have recently visited the 3.5km circuit to assess if it would be the right fit to replace Pukekohe Park Raceway for a return of racing to New Zealand.

The Taupō circuit has hosted international racing before and the motorsport park's chief executive officer Josie Spillane is confident it could do so again soon.

'We had really positive meetings there is certainly a desire on behalf of Supercars, for us at the circuit and the council to see if we can really make this a reality.

"Supercars are hoping to get back to New Zealand next year, that's something that is really high on their agenda, and the reality for us is we've got three circuits that are ready, willing and able and Taupō is the one that seems to be the most likely choice.

"Taupō is really starting to standout as a circuit that could create something very special for New Zealand motorsport with Supercars for many years to come."

Spillane also oversees the two other FIA grade 3 circuits Hampton Downs in Waikato and the Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell which are all owned by New Zealand motorsport benefactor Tony Quinn.

Hampton Downs was set to host a round of Supercars in 2020 before the pandemic intervened.

Supercars was last in New Zealand in 2022 before Aotearoa was dropped from the Supercars calendar this year due to Pukekohe Park Raceway no longer operating as a motorsport venue.

Shane van Gisbergen celebrates on top of his car.

Shane van Gisbergen celebrates on top of his car. (Source: Photosport)

Auckland Unlimited had financially supported Supercars when it was raced in the city but Supercars organisers were now seeking funding from Major Events New Zealand.

"This incredible event that has had such a rich history in New Zealand now comes out of a major centre and has the opportunity to be in one of the regions showcasing some of New Zealand's most incredible tourism opportunities is just a further reason for it to really have some serious legs in the eyes of the funders to try and make it a reality, there's such positive spin-off for central North Island and the surrounding regions," Spillane says.

Spillane expects an influx of local and international fans would want to witness a new era of Supercars in New Zealand.

"If you're a motorsport fan how often do you actually get to go to the first time that Supercars ever runs at a race circuit in New Zealand. It had a wonderful home at Pukekohe for a long time and I think this would have a lot of people really excited to go and be a part of an inaugural event in Taupō."

Spillane could not confirm when they will know if Taupō has been given the green light as a new host venue, however next season's Supercars schedule is due to be released at the end of this month.

rnz.co.nz

Motorsport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz leading first NASCAR season

Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz leading first NASCAR season

These days, he's more like “Malcolm in the Front."

Sat, May 6

F1: Ocon wants action after avoiding Baku pit-lane disaster

F1: Ocon wants action after avoiding Baku pit-lane disaster

Alpine driver Ocon came within inches of colliding with a cluster of individuals when he stopped for tyres on the final lap of this morning's race.

Mon, May 1

Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki to win opening race in Perth

Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki to win opening race in Perth

Sat, Apr 29

Magazine's AI Michael Schumacher stunt 'too stupid to be true'

Magazine's AI Michael Schumacher stunt 'too stupid to be true'

Thu, Apr 20

Liam Lawson makes history with win in Super Formula debut

Liam Lawson makes history with win in Super Formula debut

Sun, Apr 9

Liam Lawson inspired by fellow Kiwi ahead of Japan debut

Liam Lawson inspired by fellow Kiwi ahead of Japan debut

Fri, Apr 7

2:02

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Police signed $500k contract for 3 weeks of 's****y' Covid memes

Police signed $500k contract for 3 weeks of 's****y' Covid memes

32 mins ago

Italian police dog sniffs out 3 tonnes of cocaine in banana shipment

Italian police dog sniffs out 3 tonnes of cocaine in banana shipment

32 mins ago

Taupō firm contender to become next NZ home of Supercars

Taupō firm contender to become next NZ home of Supercars

51 mins ago

Rāhui in place after body found near Mt Maunganui boat ramp

Rāhui in place after body found near Mt Maunganui boat ramp

12:46pm

Spurs win NBA draft lottery for highly-touted French phenomenon

Spurs win NBA draft lottery for highly-touted French phenomenon

12:38pm

Johnny Depp given 7-minute standing ovation for comeback film

Johnny Depp given 7-minute standing ovation for comeback film
1
2
3
4
5
6