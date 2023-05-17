Police treating fatal Wellington hostel blaze as suspicious

Police say they are treating the Loafers Lodge hostel fire as "suspicious" and have confirmed reports of a couch fire in the hours leading up to the fatal tragedy.

At least six people are confirmed to have been killed as a result of the fire.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett released new details about the events leading up to the events early on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, he confirmed media reports that there had been a couch fire earlier in the evening but did not say whether it had ultimately caused the inferno.

"Police have confirmed that there was a couch fire at Loafers Lodge at around 10.30pm on Monday night, prior to the fatal fire, which occurred around two hours later.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The couch fire was not reported to emergency services at the time.

"As part of our enquiries, we will be seeking to confirm any link between that couch fire and the subsequent fatal fire," the police inspector said.

Stuff and Newshub reported yesterday on speculation from residents that there had been couch fires lit in the preceding hours to the fatal blaze.

Bennett said the scene of the crime has just been handed over to police after being in control of Fire and Emergency overnight.

"While we will continue to work closely with FENZ and other partners, police are now the lead agency in relation to the fire investigation, and we can confirm that we are treating the fire as suspicious," the police inspector said.

He said he hoped officers would be able to enter the building for a scene examination later this afternoon after a health and safety assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bennett said a "large number of officers" were working on the investigation and that police believed there were other residents that could help.

Flames engulfed Loafers Lodge in Wellington early on Tuesday morning. (Source: Mark Jones)

"Alongside the scene examination, officers will be working to locate and recover those who lost their lives in the fire," he said.

"I again want to provide the reassurance that we have a large number of officers working on this investigation, with the aim of providing them the answers they need as quickly as possible."

The police inspector continued: "A number of officers spent the day at Newtown Park yesterday, speaking to evacuated residents.

"However we are aware that there may be residents who were evacuated from Loafers Lodge who went to other locations following the fire, and haven’t been at Newtown Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We want to speak to those residents, along with anyone else who may have information which could assist our enquiries."