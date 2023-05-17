Melbourne school kids await amputations after bus crash

One child remains in intensive care and several others are awaiting complete or partial amputations after being severely injured in a bus crash in Melbourne's west.

At least 10 children aged 5-11 sustained traumatic injuries when the school bus carrying 45 kids collided with a truck and rolled onto its side about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

Specialist doctors have been called in to perform emergency surgeries at the Royal Children's Hospital.

A Code Brown was declared after the accident and ended about 8pm.

Students from Exford Primary School were making their way home when a truck hit the school bus from behind.

The male bus driver sustained minor injuries and Victoria Police have spoken to the male driver of the truck.

Bernadette McDonald, chief executive of Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, said so far one child had undergone a complete amputation and others were awaiting emergency surgery.

"We got some surgeons from the Royal Melbourne, our vascular surgeons and there are specialist microplastic surgeons," McDonald told reporters on Wednesday.

"You would understand with these sorts of injuries very small vessels need to be repaired and reattached."