Male student accused of repeatedly stabbing female classmate in QLD

12:12pm
Peace Lutheran College in Cairns.

Peace Lutheran College in Cairns. (Source: Google Maps)

A male student accused of repeatedly stabbing a female classmate on school grounds has been charged with attempted murder.

The girl was injured at the Peace Lutheran College in Cairns about 10.30am yesterday.

Acting Inspector Jason Chetham said police interviewed students and staff following the incident.

"There was about 10 or so in the near vicinity, and came running when there was a commotion," he said.

Police allege the pair are known to each other, with investigations continuing into their relationship.

Early investigations indicate the 18-year-old male approached a girl of the same age who was seated with friends during a school break and allegedly stabbed her with a knife multiple times before being restrained.

The woman suffered several stab wounds to the torso and was taken to the Cairns hospital in critical condition.

The 18-year-old Caravonica man is expected to face Cairns Magistrates Court today.

