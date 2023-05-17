Football
Associated Press

'Made with a lot of love' - Pele's mausoleum opens in Brazil

9:22am
Fans stand next to the tomb of the late Brazilian football great Pele.

Fans stand next to the tomb of the late Brazilian football great Pele. (Source: Associated Press)

The mausoleum built for the golden casket of Pelé was opened for visitors this morning.

On the second floor of a vertical cemetery in Santos, outside Sao Paulo, the mausoleum welcomes fans with two golden statues of Pelé; the floor is artificial grass; the walls are images of fans in a stadium; and there's an endless soundtrack of cheers, as if Pelé was still playing.

The ceiling above the casket of the three-time World Cup champion is blue.

Pelé was laid to rest there on January 3, five days after he died at age 82 of colon cancer.

“This was made with a lot of love by people who knew him, who lived with him. It has the essence of what he was,” an emotional Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, one of Pelé’s sons, said after a small ceremony with family and friends.

The mausoleum was planned by the owner of the cemetery, Pepe Alstut, who died in 2018.

Alstut hoped the mausoleum would be on the ninth floor, overseeing the Santos club's Vila Belmiro Stadium, where Pelé starred for 18 years. His family, instead, buried him on the second floor so fans could have better access.

An emotional fan stands next to Pele's tomb.

An emotional fan stands next to Pele's tomb. (Source: Associated Press)

“I am shaking. The energy of this place is surreal,” said Erica Nascimento, a tearful 42-year-old economist.

Former footballer Roberto Milano, 56, was also moved.

“He is part of my life," Milano said.

"As we grow old we need to follow the best role models. Maybe he was the biggest of them all of these role models.”

Fans willing to attend must book a time on the Memorial cemetery website.

Pelé led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is the only player to win it three times. Last month, a Brazilian dictionary added “Pelé” as an adjective to use when describing someone who is “exceptional, incomparable, unique.”

The announcement by the Michaelis dictionary was part of a campaign that gathered more than 125,000 signatures to honour the late football great’s impact.

Football

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold scores stunning free-kick

Watch: Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold scores stunning free-kick

There was no stopping this strike as Liverpool romped to a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Leicester City.

Tue, May 16

0:29

Arsenal's title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

Arsenal's title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

The loss means Manchester City, which beat Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Monday.

Mon, May 15

Southampton becomes first team relegated from Premier League

Southampton becomes first team relegated from Premier League

Sun, May 14

Rugby-mad Otago town fields first football team in their history

Rugby-mad Otago town fields first football team in their history

Fri, May 12

2:02

Inter draws first blood in Champions League derby with AC Milan

Inter draws first blood in Champions League derby with AC Milan

Thu, May 11

0:25

Madrid, City draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals

Madrid, City draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals

Wed, May 10

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

8:37

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

10 mins ago

NRL drops ref criticised for calls against Warriors

NRL drops ref criticised for calls against Warriors

13 mins ago

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

14 mins ago

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

32 mins ago

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6