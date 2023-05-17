Johnny Depp given 7-minute standing ovation for comeback film

Johnny Depp was given a seven-minute standing ovation for his comeback film which kicked off Cannes Film Festival.

Variety reports the actor held back tears as the crowd applauded his performance as King Louis XV in the film Jeanne Du Barry.

Throngs of red-carpet onlookers shouted “Johnny!” as Depp, in purple-hued sunglasses signed autographs and edged back into the spotlight following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp tears up as #Cannes2023 showers him with a seven-minute standing ovation at the premiere of ‘Jeanne du Barry.’ pic.twitter.com/RsZjtao8O7 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 16, 2023

Jeanne du Barry, directed and co-starring Maïwenn, has been billed as Depp's comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes has been hotly debated.

Jeanne du Barry, which simultaneously opened in French theatres todayy, was produced following the much-watched 2022 trial during which both Depp and Heard accused each other of physical and verbal abuse.

A civil jury awarded Depp US$10 million in damages and US$2 million to Heard.

Maïwenn has made headlines recently, too. The French actor-director has been accused of spitting at prominent French journalist Edwy Plenel. Earlier this month, she confirmed that she assaulted him in a restaurant.

In remarks to the press, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux defended the choice, praised Depp as an actor and said he paid no attention to the trial.

"To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it’s the freedom of thinking, the freedom of speech and the freedom to act within a legal framework," said Fremaux.

"If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned we wouldn’t be here talking about it."