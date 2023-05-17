World
Associated Press

Italian police dog sniffs out 3 tonnes of cocaine in banana shipment

30 mins ago
An Italian finance police officer indicates to his dog where to search for cocaine among a load of bananas.

An Italian finance police officer indicates to his dog where to search for cocaine among a load of bananas. (Source: Associated Press)

With the help of a high-leaping dog with a fine nose for cocaine, Italian police seized more than 2700 kilos (about 3 tonnes) of the drug hidden in 70 tonnes of boxed bananas shipped from Ecuador, authorities said overnight.

Police estimated that the cocaine, which they described as of the finest quality, could have brought traffickers more than 800 million euros (NZ$1.4 billion) in street sales if it had reached its ultimate destination in Armenia.

Customs police became suspicious about two containers on a cargo ship that recently arrived at the port of Gioia Tauro, in the "toe" of the Italian peninsula and a stronghold of a 'ndrangheta organised crime clan.

Police told Italian state radio that documents and a background check indicated the shippers of the bananas weren't in the business of moving that much fruit.

Officers used scanning machines and the dog, named Joel, to uncover packets of cocaine hidden in boxes stacked metres-high in container trucks.

Joel leaped high and eagerly when the officers opened the back doors of the truck, and pawed furiously at the unloaded boxes to try to move the bananas aside, police recounted.

An Italian finance police officer holds bags of cocaine that were found hidden in a container loaded with bananas.

An Italian finance police officer holds bags of cocaine that were found hidden in a container loaded with bananas. (Source: Associated Press)

Had the drug eluded detection, the containers with the cocaine would have continued through the Mediterranean to a Black Sea port in Georgia for eventual transport to Armenia, authorities said.

They didn't specify just when the container ship arrived in Gioia Tauro.

But customs police said that said just days before the seizure, customs police at the same port found some 600 kilos of cocaine in six container trucks also laden with exotic fruit from Ecuador.

An Italian finance police officer indicates to his dog where to search for cocaine in a container loaded with bananas.

An Italian finance police officer indicates to his dog where to search for cocaine in a container loaded with bananas. (Source: Associated Press)

Those shipments had been destined for Croatia, Greece and Georgia, the customs police said.

Anti-Mafia investigative police aided in the seizure of the the cocaine.

The Gioia Tauro port, one of Italy's busiest, has long been under the watch of anti-Mafia investigators because of its proximity to towns where the 'ndrangheta has bases. The crime clan is one of the world's most powerful cocaine traffickers.

Since the start of 2021, and including the latest seizure, customs police at the port have intercepted and seized a total of 37 tons of cocaine, the police said.

WorldUK and EuropeCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Male student accused of repeatedly stabbing female classmate in QLD

Male student accused of repeatedly stabbing female classmate in QLD

She suffered stab wounds to the torso and was taken to a Cairns hospital in critical condition.

12:12pm

Two poultry workers in UK diagnosed with bird flu

Two poultry workers in UK diagnosed with bird flu

They are the first humans to test positive for the virus in the UK since a 79-year-old man was infected after allowing ducks into his home last year.

11:05am

Dozens of Melbourne women receive sickening letters in mail

Dozens of Melbourne women receive sickening letters in mail

11:02am

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

10:26am

12yo arrested after fast food worker shot dead in Texas car park

12yo arrested after fast food worker shot dead in Texas car park

6:39am

12yo accused of murdering Texas fast food worker in carpark

12yo accused of murdering Texas fast food worker in carpark

10:02pm

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Police signed $500k contract for 3 weeks of 's****y' Covid memes

Police signed $500k contract for 3 weeks of 's****y' Covid memes

30 mins ago

Italian police dog sniffs out 3 tonnes of cocaine in banana shipment

Italian police dog sniffs out 3 tonnes of cocaine in banana shipment

30 mins ago

Taupō firm contender to become next NZ home of Supercars

Taupō firm contender to become next NZ home of Supercars

49 mins ago

Rāhui in place after body found near Mt Maunganui boat ramp

Rāhui in place after body found near Mt Maunganui boat ramp

12:46pm

Spurs win NBA draft lottery for highly-touted French phenomenon

Spurs win NBA draft lottery for highly-touted French phenomenon

12:38pm

Johnny Depp given 7-minute standing ovation for comeback film

Johnny Depp given 7-minute standing ovation for comeback film
1
2
3
4
5
6