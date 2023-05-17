Friends speak of 'beautiful person' feared missing in Wellington fire

Journalist Liam Hockings, who once protested alongside Prime Minister Chris Hipkins when they were both students, is among those missing following the Loafers Lodge fire.

The fatal fire at the Wellington hostel has left at least six people dead.

He is the brother of the BBC presenter Lucy Hockings, a former TVNZ journalist.

Hockings has been registered missing by his family, who has not heard from him since the fire.

He was believed to be a resident on the third floor of the lodge.

Emergency service personnel will soon re-enter the building and look for evidence as to what caused the fire in the early hours of Tuesday - and begin to recover bodies.

The number of fatalities would not be confirmed by police until a scene examination was complete.

Hockings and Hipkins were among 41 former students who received a police apology and compensation in 2009 for their treatment during the 1997 protests.

Hipkins said in a statement: "I knew Liam back in our university days. Although we haven't maintained an ongoing connection, naturally his family will be extremely concerned, and my heart goes out to them, and to the other families and friends who will be very anxious.

"I also want to recognise the efforts of police who are working as hard as possible today to provide resolution to whānau."

He later told reporters his thoughts were with Liam's family, including his extended family.

"I haven't seen a lot of him in recent years, although I have run into him at various events around the place. I understand that he is missing at the moment and until we've got more confirmed information I'm reluctant to go further on that."

He said Hockings was a "bit of a character" and "certainly someone who I knew - and I haven't seen him much in recent years - to be a very sincere person".

Friends of Hockings shared their shock at the news.

"Absolutely tragic news and still hoping that he might be somewhere," one told 1News.

"Liam and I were at university together at Waikato. Anyone who met him always remembered him. He was unwaveringly positive in spite of challenges and became a real campus identity. He loved politics and often told of when he was protesting alongside Chris Hipkins back in the day. He adored his sister and hope he's safe."

Another said he was a "beautiful person that despite any challenges is always pleasant and spreading joy".

