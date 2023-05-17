League
AAP

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

13 mins ago
Valynce Te Whare scores on debut for the Dolphins.

Valynce Te Whare scores on debut for the Dolphins. (Source: Getty)

The Dolphins' overnight sensation Valynce Te Whare has been dropped to reserve grade to make way for Brenko Lee, despite scoring two tries on first-grade debut.

Te Whare, who had not played rugby league until last year, bullied opposite player Siosifa Talakai in his first NRL game as the Dolphins ran out to an impressive 36-16 upset win over Cronulla at Magic Round two weeks ago.

Dolphins recruitment chief Peter O'Sullivan discovered Te Whare when he was playing schoolboy rugby in New Zealand.

His dream debut came after a rapid rise in rugby league, having previously been a groundsman at Kayo Stadium last year before getting his first taste for the code in the Queensland Cup last year with Redcliffe.

His impressive performances there led to his two-try performance two weeks ago with the 117kg powerhouse picking up the nickname "Val Meninga" and a cult following in the process.

Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett said “the bigger the occasion the better he will play” after Te Whare's debut.

“Some players have that kind of psyche and it is part of his DNA,” Bennett said.

But the burly rugby union convert will need to wait at least another week to play a second NRL game after Bennett recalled Lee, who has recovered from a hamstring injury to take his place in the centres.

Elsewhere, Josh Addo-Carr and Jake Trbojevic each have a chance to build a last-minute case for NSW selection after recovering from their respective ankle and calf injuries to line up in round 12.

Addo-Carr had been set to play for Canterbury in round 11 before tweaking his ankle at training last week, but after more than a month out he will need to prove he has returned to full fitness in order to earn a State of Origin recall.

Trbojevic returns to a Manly side down on confidence but one that also welcomed five-eighth Josh Schuster back from the latest of his injury woes.

Parramatta halfback Mitch Moses has recovered from concussion and will resume halfback duties against South Sydney.

Brisbane halfback Adam Reynolds misses the Broncos' litmus test against Penrith after suffering concussion against Melbourne last week and will be replaced in the halves by Jock Madden.

LeagueNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wests Tigers star eager to partner up with Shaun Johnson

Wests Tigers star eager to partner up with Shaun Johnson

Luke Brooks believes he could form a Benji Marshall-like combination with Johnson if the Tigers can lure the revitalised former golden boot winner back across the ditch.

6:00am

Warriors believe Addin Fonua-Blake can be world's best prop

Warriors believe Addin Fonua-Blake can be world's best prop

Fonua-Blake starred in the Warriors' 24-12 win over Canterbury, breaking through for his fourth try in five matches and running the most metres of any front-rower.

Sat, May 13

Warriors must 'earn way' past tough calls by winning - commentator

Warriors must 'earn way' past tough calls by winning - commentator

Tue, May 9

0:36

'Unacceptable': NRL slams Warriors sponsor over ref bias claims

'Unacceptable': NRL slams Warriors sponsor over ref bias claims

Mon, May 8

Nathan Cleary shrugs off dust-up with Warriors

Nathan Cleary shrugs off dust-up with Warriors

Sun, May 7

NRL pushing for structured four-week international window

NRL pushing for structured four-week international window

Sat, May 6

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

8:37

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

9 mins ago

NRL drops ref criticised for calls against Warriors

NRL drops ref criticised for calls against Warriors

12 mins ago

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

13 mins ago

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

32 mins ago

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6