Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

The Dolphins' overnight sensation Valynce Te Whare has been dropped to reserve grade to make way for Brenko Lee, despite scoring two tries on first-grade debut.

Te Whare, who had not played rugby league until last year, bullied opposite player Siosifa Talakai in his first NRL game as the Dolphins ran out to an impressive 36-16 upset win over Cronulla at Magic Round two weeks ago.

Dolphins recruitment chief Peter O'Sullivan discovered Te Whare when he was playing schoolboy rugby in New Zealand.

His dream debut came after a rapid rise in rugby league, having previously been a groundsman at Kayo Stadium last year before getting his first taste for the code in the Queensland Cup last year with Redcliffe.

His impressive performances there led to his two-try performance two weeks ago with the 117kg powerhouse picking up the nickname "Val Meninga" and a cult following in the process.

Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett said “the bigger the occasion the better he will play” after Te Whare's debut.

“Some players have that kind of psyche and it is part of his DNA,” Bennett said.

But the burly rugby union convert will need to wait at least another week to play a second NRL game after Bennett recalled Lee, who has recovered from a hamstring injury to take his place in the centres.

Elsewhere, Josh Addo-Carr and Jake Trbojevic each have a chance to build a last-minute case for NSW selection after recovering from their respective ankle and calf injuries to line up in round 12.

Addo-Carr had been set to play for Canterbury in round 11 before tweaking his ankle at training last week, but after more than a month out he will need to prove he has returned to full fitness in order to earn a State of Origin recall.

Trbojevic returns to a Manly side down on confidence but one that also welcomed five-eighth Josh Schuster back from the latest of his injury woes.

Parramatta halfback Mitch Moses has recovered from concussion and will resume halfback duties against South Sydney.

Brisbane halfback Adam Reynolds misses the Broncos' litmus test against Penrith after suffering concussion against Melbourne last week and will be replaced in the halves by Jock Madden.