Tennis
Associated Press

Djokovic glares at rival after being hit with overhead smash

9:16am

Novak Djokovic's angry glare made it clear how furious the 22-time Grand Slam champion was with his opponent.

And it wasn't just because Cameron Norrie hit him in the left calf with an overhead smash after Djokovic had already turned his back and conceded a point early in the second set of the Serb's 6-3, 6-4 win on Wednesday.

There were also other instances of bad sportsmanship from Norrie, Djokovic said after reaching the Italian Open quarterfinals for the 17th straight year.

Djokovic also took issue with how his British opponent — who was raised in New Zealand — took a medical time out just before he served out the match.

"I did watch the replay when he hit me. Maybe you could say he didn't hit me deliberately," Djokovic said when asked about his angry glare toward Norrie after the incident.

"It was not so much maybe about that. ... From the very beginning, he was doing all the things that were allowed. He's allowed to take a medical timeout. He's allowed to hit a player. He's allowed to say 'come on' in the face more or less every single point from basically first game.

"Those are the things that we players know in the locker room it's not fair play, it's not how we treat each other," Djokovic said. "He brought the fire, and I responded to that. I'm not going to allow someone behaving like this just bending my head. I'm going to respond to that."

Clearly motivated by Norrie's behaviour, Djokovic produced his best clay-court performance of the year against the 13th-seeded Norrie, who was not made available for comment.

Tennis

SHARE ME

More Stories

Djokovic expects to rev up his clay-court game at Italian Open

Djokovic expects to rev up his clay-court game at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic is right where he wants to be after a slow start to his clay-court season, back at the Italian Open — the clay event where he’s had his most success.

Fri, May 12

'We keep going': Andy Murray wins first title since 2019

'We keep going': Andy Murray wins first title since 2019

With the French Open looming, Murray had his first tournament victory since 2019 — and first on clay since 2016.

Tue, May 9

Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

Wed, May 3

Watch: Tennis ace destroys three rackets in epic meltdown

Watch: Tennis ace destroys three rackets in epic meltdown

Fri, Feb 10

0:37

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Sat, Feb 4

Davis Cup action back in Christchurch after eventful build-up

Davis Cup action back in Christchurch after eventful build-up

Fri, Feb 3

1:57

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

8:37

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

9 mins ago

NRL drops ref criticised for calls against Warriors

NRL drops ref criticised for calls against Warriors

12 mins ago

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

13 mins ago

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

32 mins ago

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6