World
Associated Press

Child dead, 23 missing after hippo capsizes canoe in Malawi

8:36am
A hippo.

A hippo. (Source: istock.com)

A 1-year-old child has died and 23 people are missing and feared dead after a hippopotamus charged into and capsized a canoe on a river in southern Malawi.

The long wooden canoe was carrying 37 people across the Shire River on their way to neighbouring Mozambique when it was hit by the hippo in the Nsanje District on Monday.

Malawian police rescued 13 with the help of World Food Programme personnel who were working in the area and provided boats for the rescue operation, Nsanje District Police Commissioner Dominic Mwandira said.

Malawi's Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia, left, waits with local Member of Parliament Gladys Ganda, right, for updates from the rescue party on the banks of Shire River.

Malawi's Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia, left, waits with local Member of Parliament Gladys Ganda, right, for updates from the rescue party on the banks of Shire River. (Source: Associated Press)

The people were feared dead because the search had been going on for more than 24 hours, police spokesperson Agnes Zalakoma said.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera sent Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia to the scene. She said locals told her hippos often caused problems in the area and they wanted authorities to relocate some of the animals.

WorldAnimalsAfrica

SHARE ME

More Stories

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

The “very sociable” dog was never lonely because he grew up surrounded by many other animals, his owner said.

Mon, May 15

Video: Tiger shark attacks kayak fisherman in Hawaii

Video: Tiger shark attacks kayak fisherman in Hawaii

Scott Haraguchi kicked the shark away from his kayak as it tried to take a bite.

Mon, May 15

0:24

Loonkito, one of Kenya’s oldest lions, among 10 killed last week

Loonkito, one of Kenya’s oldest lions, among 10 killed last week

Mon, May 15

Kenya cult death toll hits 200, with more than 600 reported missing

Kenya cult death toll hits 200, with more than 600 reported missing

Mon, May 15

Footage of huge Chicago snapping turtle goes viral

Footage of huge Chicago snapping turtle goes viral

Sat, May 13

South Africa accused of providing weapons to Russia

South Africa accused of providing weapons to Russia

Fri, May 12

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

8:37

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

9 mins ago

NRL drops ref criticised for calls against Warriors

NRL drops ref criticised for calls against Warriors

11 mins ago

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

13 mins ago

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

31 mins ago

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6