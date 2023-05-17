World
Associated Press

12yo arrested after fast food worker shot dead in Texas car park

6:39am
Angel Gomez, 20, and a 12-year-old boy have been arrested after a fast food worker was shot dead.

Angel Gomez, 20, and a 12-year-old boy have been arrested after a fast food worker was shot dead. (Source: Associated Press)

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas.

Matthew Davis, 32, was shot and killed on Sunday as he fought with Angel Gomez, 20, in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 64km southwest of Dallas, police said.

The boy was at the restaurant with Gomez, who was causing an unspecified disturbance in the parking lot, and shot Davis several times after taking a gun from Gomez's vehicle, according to a police statement.

Matthew Davis is pictured with his 10-year-old son and mother.

Matthew Davis is pictured with his 10-year-old son and mother. (Source: Gofundme)

Davis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The boy used an AR-style rifle in the shooting, Police Chief James Kidd told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday.

Both Gomez and the boy fled the scene, but Gomez later returned and was arrested on a murder warrant and the boy, whose name has not been released, was found and arrested in the nearby town of Rio Vista, said police.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

The shooting comes in the wake of two mass shootings that has focused attention on guns in Texas.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Red Rooster hit with child labour charges in Victoria

Red Rooster hit with child labour charges in Victoria

Red Rooster's Wodonga fast-food restaurant has been hit with 355 criminal charges.

6:24pm

Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

The man said he was not behind the wheel and clearly showed signs of being drunk, police said.

1:45pm

Vice Media files for bankruptcy, after meteoric rise

Vice Media files for bankruptcy, after meteoric rise

12:26pm

At least 3 dead in New Mexico shooting, 2 cops wounded

At least 3 dead in New Mexico shooting, 2 cops wounded

8:14am

Eight charged with dozens of child abuse offences in WA

Eight charged with dozens of child abuse offences in WA

Mon, May 15

Aus man pleads guilty to killing neighbours for turning off garden hose

Aus man pleads guilty to killing neighbours for turning off garden hose

Mon, May 15

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Wellington hostel fire: Search for answers continues into second day

8:37

Wellington hostel fire: Search for answers continues into second day

6:39am

12yo arrested after fast food worker shot dead in Texas car park

12yo arrested after fast food worker shot dead in Texas car park

6:00am

Wests Tigers star eager to partner up with Shaun Johnson

Wests Tigers star eager to partner up with Shaun Johnson

5:40am

Heavy rain, strong winds set to strike all of NZ tomorrow

Heavy rain, strong winds set to strike all of NZ tomorrow

5:30am

'Traumatising': Loafers Lodge neighbours speak of sleepless night

4:14

'Traumatising': Loafers Lodge neighbours speak of sleepless night

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6