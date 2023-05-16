Vice Media files for bankruptcy, after meteoric rise

Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the most recent digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise.

Vice said that it has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders — Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital — in exchange for US$225 million (NZ$360 million) in credit.

Other parties will be able to submit bids as well.

The company expects the sale to conclude in the next two to three months. During the process, Vice's media brands will continue to produce content and the company will keep paying its employees and vendors, according to a press release.

In a prepared statement, Vice co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said the "accelerated court-supervised sale process" will strengthen the company and position it for long-term growth.

The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship Vice News Tonight program amid a wave of layoffs expected to impact more than 100 of the company's 1500-person workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand.

"One of the things that I think really hurt Vice, and in turn Buzzfeed as well, is social media networks like Facebook changing their algorithms," Jason Mollica, professor at American University's School of Communication, said.

Beyond advertising and the shifting digital landscape, Mollica also pointed to the changing habits of news consumers consumers today — and challenges that media companies across the industry face as they try to reach audiences.

Vice Media's roots date back to 1994, with the launch of Vice's original punk magazine in Montreal.

Vice soon moved to New York and built itself into a global media company.

Over the years, Vice developed a reputation for in-your-face journalism that covered daring stories around the world that particularly resonated with new, young audiences across digital platforms.

The media company has struggled to turn around profits in recent years.

The bankruptcy filings show that Vice has total outstanding debt of US$834 million (NZ$1.34 billion).

In 2017, Vice was valued at US$5.7 billion (NZ$9.14 billion).

Now, however, most experts estimate the company is worth just a fraction of that, The New York Times reported earlier this month.