World
1News

Vice Media files for bankruptcy, after meteoric rise

12:26pm
Vice Media's office building is seen in Los Angeles.

Vice Media's office building is seen in Los Angeles. (Source: Associated Press)

Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the most recent digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise.

Vice said that it has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders — Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital — in exchange for US$225 million (NZ$360 million) in credit.

Other parties will be able to submit bids as well.

The company expects the sale to conclude in the next two to three months. During the process, Vice's media brands will continue to produce content and the company will keep paying its employees and vendors, according to a press release.

In a prepared statement, Vice co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said the "accelerated court-supervised sale process" will strengthen the company and position it for long-term growth.

The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship Vice News Tonight program amid a wave of layoffs expected to impact more than 100 of the company's 1500-person workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand.

"One of the things that I think really hurt Vice, and in turn Buzzfeed as well, is social media networks like Facebook changing their algorithms," Jason Mollica, professor at American University's School of Communication, said.

Beyond advertising and the shifting digital landscape, Mollica also pointed to the changing habits of news consumers consumers today — and challenges that media companies across the industry face as they try to reach audiences.

Vice Media's roots date back to 1994, with the launch of Vice's original punk magazine in Montreal.

Vice soon moved to New York and built itself into a global media company.

Over the years, Vice developed a reputation for in-your-face journalism that covered daring stories around the world that particularly resonated with new, young audiences across digital platforms.

The media company has struggled to turn around profits in recent years.

The bankruptcy filings show that Vice has total outstanding debt of US$834 million (NZ$1.34 billion).

In 2017, Vice was valued at US$5.7 billion (NZ$9.14 billion).

Now, however, most experts estimate the company is worth just a fraction of that, The New York Times reported earlier this month.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

The man said he was not behind the wheel and clearly showed signs of being drunk, police said.

5 mins ago

Video: Tiger shark attacks kayak fisherman in Hawaii

Video: Tiger shark attacks kayak fisherman in Hawaii

Scott Haraguchi kicked the shark away from his kayak as it tried to take a bite.

3:05pm

0:24

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

Mon, May 15

'Dr Deep Sea' - Florida man sets record for living underwater

'Dr Deep Sea' - Florida man sets record for living underwater

Mon, May 15

US history hasn't been a 'fairy tale' - Joe Biden

US history hasn't been a 'fairy tale' - Joe Biden

Mon, May 15

Trump plans to turn sexual abuse ruling into fundraising opportunity

Trump plans to turn sexual abuse ruling into fundraising opportunity

Sun, May 14

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

October 25, 2022

Routeburn Classic returning to full strength with big turnout

Routeburn Classic returning to full strength with big turnout

Sat, Apr 29

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Mon, May 1

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Govt announces new law to crackdown on fleeing drivers

Govt announces new law to crackdown on fleeing drivers

5 mins ago

Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

23 mins ago

Shots reportedly heard during Te Kūiti bank robbery

Shots reportedly heard during Te Kūiti bank robbery

36 mins ago

Aus PM Albanese sends condolences after Wellington hostel fire

Aus PM Albanese sends condolences after Wellington hostel fire

45 mins ago

Man tells family of $10.5m Lotto win over Mother's Day lunch

Man tells family of $10.5m Lotto win over Mother's Day lunch

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6