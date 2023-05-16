New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

No answers on homes for hundreds displaced by floods: 'Hope is fading'

5:40am
In March, Muriwai families displaced by the flooding took refuge in caravans at a beach campground.

In March, Muriwai families displaced by the flooding took refuge in caravans at a beach campground. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

More than 300 households whose properties were wrecked by flooding earlier this year are still waiting for a temporary home - or are in limbo about whether they will need one.

The hold-up is partly because the Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) is waiting for the government to decide which land is safe to use.

TAS accommodation response Steve Watson said motorhomes and portacabins would be the main solution for those who registered for help following Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods.

There are 316 households either waiting for a temporary home, or waiting to find out if the situation with their house will mean they need one.

Some of them may cancel their requests or eventually be able to move back home and not need the help - but Watson could not say when the rest would be out of limbo.

There were plenty of motorhomes and portacabins to go around, but they needed to know which land was safe for them, Watson said.

That partly hinged on the long-awaited government announcement on which category flood-damaged properties fell into, dictating whether or not the land could be rebuilt on - and have temporary accommodation put there in the meantime.

"They will need land to be placed on," Watson said. "We have a number of motorhomes ready to be deployed once we have the due diligence completed on the land."

The government is starting consultation with owners of the worst affected properties in early June.

'Hope is fading' for those awaiting help

Among those waiting for temporary accommodation are Waiohiki residents who are still living at Waipatu marae in Hastings, after floodwaters destroyed their tiny community.

There were more than 100 immediately after the cyclone, but 15 still remained.

Some Waiohiki houses were inundated with water during the flooding earlier this year.

Some Waiohiki houses were inundated with water during the flooding earlier this year. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Tia Tomoana is a first responder at the marae and has been looking after displaced whānau since they arrived.

They were mostly elderly and uninsured, and the impact of being without a home and away from their whenua for so long was taking its toll, Tomoana said.

"The hope is fading. The hope is fading for them and I think the best way forward for them would be to get them all a campervan or something, so they can be on their own land."

The main barrier to returning home was that septic systems were ruined and there was no water supply - so motorhomes would solve that problem, Tomoana said.

"There is the supply of water that comes with that, the supply of effluent which they can then drive off their property and get rid of that effluent in a proper way.

"But also it enables them to be on their property and slowly work on their own houses, in their own time, at their own pace."

Some of the community were put up in Airbnbs through TAS.

Tomoana said while they were grateful, it was not always practical, because they were away from the homes they needed to clean up and repair.

Meanwhile, others took matters into their own hands.

Residents cleaning up in Te Karaka, a settlement inland from Gisborne, after Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year.

Residents cleaning up in Te Karaka, a settlement inland from Gisborne, after Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

In Tairāwhiti, iwi and businesses leapt into action immediately after the cyclone - anticipating the government would move too slowly.

Funded and coordinated by local iwi consortium Toitu Tairāwhiti, Hikurangi Enterprises got out the tools and started building transportable homes, quadrupling their usual output.

Its director, Panapa Ehau, said the business had whipped up 15 homes, and between them and other suppliers, most displaced whānau in Tairāwhiti would have roofs over their heads before winter.

"There's huge amounts of anxiety when you don't have a home, you don't know when anyone's going to be able to help and it's already getting cold," Ehau said.

"We've got our first big cold snap coming this week, so it's timely that most of these whānau are going to be in temporary accommodation before the end of this month."

The homes would be temporary for some, but others might remain in them if their homes could not be rebuilt, Ehau said.

By Lauren Crimp for RNZ

New ZealandHawke's BayNatural DisastersProperty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Nelson Council wants Govt help to pay for storm damage

Nelson Council wants Govt help to pay for storm damage

The region was battered by a storm last year that left 33 properties damaged, which will cost an average $1 million to fix.

6:43pm

2:20

Esk Valley residents struggle for certainty despite Govt funding

Esk Valley residents struggle for certainty despite Govt funding

Yesterday the Government offered renewed support for flood-hit regions, but some residents say it still doesn't provide certainty.

Mon, May 15

2:57

Quake-damaged land in Christchurch to be given room to flood

Quake-damaged land in Christchurch to be given room to flood

Sun, May 14

2:26

Good Sorts: Teacher sets up class in garage to help cyclone-affected kids

Good Sorts: Teacher sets up class in garage to help cyclone-affected kids

Sun, May 14

2:14

$10m announced to clean up post-Gabrielle debris on East Coast

$10m announced to clean up post-Gabrielle debris on East Coast

Sun, May 14

1:53

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

Sun, May 14

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

May 19, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Mon, May 1

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Police going hard on Killer Beez, Tribesmen amid gang 'utu'

Police going hard on Killer Beez, Tribesmen amid gang 'utu'

June 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Woman charged with murder after 2 kids found dead in Ruakākā

Woman charged with murder after 2 kids found dead in Ruakākā

13 mins ago

Multiple people dead after overnight fire at Wellington hostel

0:58

Multiple people dead after overnight fire at Wellington hostel

6:25am

Full video: Fire officials speak after fire at Wellington hostel

Full video: Fire officials speak after fire at Wellington hostel

6:00am

Duo in Austria arrested for playing Hitler speeches on train intercom

Duo in Austria arrested for playing Hitler speeches on train intercom

5:40am

No answers on homes for hundreds displaced by floods: 'Hope is fading'

No answers on homes for hundreds displaced by floods: 'Hope is fading'

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6