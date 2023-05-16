World
Duo in Austria arrested for playing Hitler speeches on train intercom

6:00am
Two people were charged in Austria for allegedly playing speeches by Adolf Hitler via the loudspeaker system of a train running from Bregenz to Vienna.

Two people were charged in Austria for allegedly playing speeches by Adolf Hitler via the loudspeaker system of a train running from Bregenz to Vienna, Austrian news agency APA reported.

The two suspects, who were not identified, also blasted the Heil Hitler Nazi salute via the train's intercom several times on Sunday (Vienna time).

The authorities tracked them down by analysing video from the train cameras.

Spreading Nazi propaganda is a criminal offence in Austria.

The two are also suspected of responsibility for two other incidents last week on trains running from St. Poelten to Vienna, in which recordings were played over the train intercom. It was not clear if those recordings also had a Nazi connotation.

The suspects are believed to have opened the train conductors' intercom cabins with a key all train employees own, and then played the recordings, APA reported.

WorldUK and Europe

