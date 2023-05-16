World
Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

5 mins ago

A driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest, police in Colorado said.

An officer watched him manoeuvring inside the car before he got out on the passenger side in Springfield, a town of about 1,300 people on the state’s Eastern Plains, police said in a Facebook post.

The man said he was not behind the wheel and clearly showed signs of being drunk, police said. He ran from the officer when asked about how much he had had to drink and was caught within about 18 metres, police said.

After being taken to the hospital to be checked out, the man was arrested on suspicion of charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and driving while ability impaired as well as for previous warrants for his arrest.

