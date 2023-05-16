New Zealand
Aus PM Albanese sends condolences after Wellington hostel fire

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has described a hostel fire in the New Zealand capital that claimed multiple lives as a "dreadful human tragedy".

At least six people have been confirmed dead after the Loafers Lodge hostel in Wellington caught fire.

The 92-room hostel was at capacity at the time of the blaze, with a number of people still unaccounted for.

The prime minister said he had spoken with New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins following the fire, and offered Australian assistance.

"This is a dreadful human tragedy. I expressed my condolences on behalf of Australia to our friends in New Zealand at this very difficult time," Albanese told reporters in Melbourne.

"Any assistance of course will, as always, be available from Australia to New Zealand at what is a very difficult time.

"It is clear that there have been a number of deaths, the exact number may well rise."

Trade Minister Don Farrell said it was not known whether any Australians were staying at the hostel.

"We're trying to get as many details as we can about what's happened, and in particular whether any Australians have been involved in this terrible fire," he said.

Opposition trade spokesman Simon Birmingham said Australians would join in sending condolences to New Zealanders impacted by the event.

"This is a terrible tragedy and one that will be felt particularly right across New Zealand but especially so in the small community of Wellington," he told Sky News.

"It's a big task of recovery when we see a loss of life at such scale and there will be so many families, so many people affected."

