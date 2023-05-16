World
12yo accused of murdering Texas fast food worker in carpark

38 mins ago
Matthew Davis is pictured with his 10-year-old son and mother.

Matthew Davis is pictured with his 10-year-old son and mother. (Source: Gofundme)

A 12-year-old boy is accused of murdering a Texas fast-food worker in a restaurant's carpark on Saturday night.

Matthew Davis, a 32-year-old father, was shot and killed while on the job at a Sonic Drive-In on Old Betsy Road in Keene.

Police said Davis came out of the fast-food restaurant to confront a customer, identified as 20-year-old Angel Gomez, for urinating in the parking lot around 9.40pm.

It turned into a physical altercation Keene Police Chief James Kidd told NBC's 5DFW news.

A 12-year-old boy who was in Gomez’s car pulled out an assault rifle and fired six rounds at Davis, Kidd said.

Davis was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Gomez was arrested at the scene and the 12-year-old boy was arrested nearby in Rio Vista.

Both are facing murder charges over the killing.

