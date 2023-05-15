Health

rnz.co.nz

Women caught in breast cancer screening fails all harmed - patient

7:23am

One of the women diagnosed with cancer after breast screening failures in Wellington says they were all harmed, no matter what a review says.

A review released last week found screening was delayed for thousands of women between 2017 and 2021.

Fifty-nine were diagnosed with cancer, but the review found only 10 "may" have suffered harm as a result — that is, been diagnosed late enough that their condition may have worsened.

One of the women found to have cancer had her first mammogram four months late and now has secondary cancer.

Despite the report's definition, she believed they had all been harmed.

Even though the medical aspect was difficult to prove, there was no doubt they were harmed psychologically, she said.

"All of us are looking back and going 'what if' and that's a significant psychological harm," she said.

"What if I'd had that intervention earlier? Perhaps I wouldn't have had cancer that travelled into my lymph nodes and around my body. There is always that question."

The mother of two school aged children paid $35,000 to fund her own treatment for secondary cancer because of delays in the public system.

She said that had harmed her financially and also impacted on the well-being of her family.

And the delayed mammogram was just the start of delays she faced every step of the way.

"What we need to appreciate here is that cancer is a progressive, invasive disease and time is of the essence," she said.

She said Te Whatu Ora had not sent a personal apology since the review — just an email warning that the review was coming out and it might be distressing.

But she should have been called and all the patients should have had a verbal apology, she said.

Te Whatu Ora said it had sent written apologies to all of the women and verbal apologies to those deemed potentially harmed.

In a statement to RNZ, Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley interim lead for hospital and specialist services Jamie Duncan said he could not begin to imagine the distress and trauma the patients and their whānau had experienced.

"While our review has not been able to find with any certainty what impact the delays have had on people we acknowledge the potential physical, mental, and emotional effects that the delays may have had and we apologise again for what these people and their whānau have experienced," he said.

The service was considering whether the woman would be refunded for her private treatment.

The woman said she had seen little evidence of change since her screening delay about five years ago.

"This report has proposed some changes going forward but has glaringly neglected the issue of restorative justice for those of us whose lives have been profoundly affected," she said.

There needed to be a national system for how to triage patients with cancer or suspected cancer and better coordination between hospitals, she said.

"The post code lottery is real and people are being harmed physically, emotionally and financially because of it," she said.

A second Te Whatu Ora review released last week — of national screening services — recommended 26 changes, including a national register to try to notify and screen all women faster.

By Rowan Quinn of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHealthWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

'We can achieve wonderful things' - Reducing child poverty for Māori

'We can achieve wonderful things' - Reducing child poverty for Māori

Ngā Tini Whetū is a prototype which has provided support to 800 whānau to improve the safety and well-being of tamariki, especially in their early life.

9:22pm

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

It's part of a massive pre-Budget cyclone-related package announced today.

10:43am

Over 100 carparks to be removed for new cycleway outside Parliament

Over 100 carparks to be removed for new cycleway outside Parliament

Sat, May 13

2:14

Body found at central Wellington petrol station this morning

Body found at central Wellington petrol station this morning

Sat, May 13

Gisborne Hospital nurses to strike over growing workloads

Gisborne Hospital nurses to strike over growing workloads

Sat, May 13

Being online is good for something: preventing dementia

Being online is good for something: preventing dementia

Fri, May 12

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Mon, May 1

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Police going hard on Killer Beez, Tribesmen amid gang 'utu'

Police going hard on Killer Beez, Tribesmen amid gang 'utu'

June 9, 2022

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Arsenal's title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

Arsenal's title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

31 mins ago

Loonkito, one of Kenya’s oldest lions, among 10 killed last week

Loonkito, one of Kenya’s oldest lions, among 10 killed last week

35 mins ago

NZ teams do double at sevens world series in Toulouse

0:33

NZ teams do double at sevens world series in Toulouse

46 mins ago

'Rubbish' - Police Assn president slams ACT Party's gun policy

4:53

'Rubbish' - Police Assn president slams ACT Party's gun policy

8:06am

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6