World
Associated Press

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

8:06am
Authorities said the girl's brother, 13, hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot.

Authorities said the girl's brother, 13, hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot. (Source: istock.com)

A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week.

Mlive.com reports that the Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant in the city of Alpena on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old's name has not been released though he has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.

Michigan State Police said in a news release that the 8-year-old girl was in her backyard when the alleged assailant came out of the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth. Authorities said the girl's brother, 13, hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot.

Police later arrested the 17-year-old based on another family member's description of the suspect. Authorities also said the teenager had visible wounds from the slingshot.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Dr Deep Sea' - Florida man sets record for living underwater

'Dr Deep Sea' - Florida man sets record for living underwater

University professor Joseph Dituri plans to reach 100 days in his underwater mission dubbed Project Neptune 100.

6:41am

US history hasn't been a 'fairy tale' - Joe Biden

US history hasn't been a 'fairy tale' - Joe Biden

Biden told graduates of the leading historically Black university that American history has not always been a fairy tale and that "racism has long torn us apart."

5:00am

Trump plans to turn sexual abuse ruling into fundraising opportunity

Trump plans to turn sexual abuse ruling into fundraising opportunity

5:57pm

Jurors visit scene of alleged execution-style murder in Adelaide

Jurors visit scene of alleged execution-style murder in Adelaide

12:38pm

Neo-Nazis violently clash with police, protesters in Melbourne

Neo-Nazis violently clash with police, protesters in Melbourne

Sun, May 14

Texas woman fatally shot by boyfriend after getting abortion

Texas woman fatally shot by boyfriend after getting abortion

Sun, May 14

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Fri, Jan 20

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

March 5, 2018

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Arsenal's title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

Arsenal's title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

31 mins ago

Loonkito, one of Kenya’s oldest lions, among 10 killed last week

Loonkito, one of Kenya’s oldest lions, among 10 killed last week

35 mins ago

NZ teams do double at sevens world series in Toulouse

0:33

NZ teams do double at sevens world series in Toulouse

47 mins ago

'Rubbish' - Police Assn president slams ACT Party's gun policy

4:53

'Rubbish' - Police Assn president slams ACT Party's gun policy

8:06am

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6