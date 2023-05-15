Turkey's presidential election could go to runoff after tight race

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years, was locked in a tight election race early Monday, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes were counted.

The results, whether they come within days or after a second round of voting takes place in two weeks, will determine if a NATO ally that straddles Europe and Asia but borders Syria and Iran remains under Erdogan's control or resumes the more democratic path promised by his main rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Speaking to supporters in Ankara, Erdogan, 69, said he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff vote in two weeks.

“We don’t yet know if the elections ended in the first round. ... If our nation has chosen for a second round, that is also welcome,” Erdogan said today, noting that votes from Turkish citizens living abroad still need to be tallied. He garnered 60% of the overseas vote in 2018.

This year's election largely centred on domestic issues such as the economy, civil rights and a February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

But Western nations and foreign investors also awaited the outcome because of Erdogan's unorthodox leadership of the economy and often mercurial but successful efforts to put Turkey at the centre of international negotiations.

With the unofficial count nearly completed, voter support for the incumbent had dipped below the majority required for him to win re-election outright.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.3% of the vote in the first round, dipping below the majority needed for him to win re-election outright. (Source: Associated Press)

Erdogan had 49.3% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu, had 45%, according to the state-run news agency Anadolu.

“We will absolutely win the second round... and bring democracy,” Kilicdaroglu, 74, the candidate of a six-party alliance, said, arguing that Erdogan had lost the trust of a nation now demanding change.

Turkey’s election authority, the Supreme Electoral Board, said it was providing numbers to competing political parties “instantly” and would make the results public once the count was completed and finalised.

Most ballots from the 3.4 million eligible overseas voters still needed to be tallied, according to the board, and a May 28 runoff election was not assured.

Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which lost much of its legislative power after a referendum to change the country's system of governance to an executive presidency narrowly passed in 2017.

More than 64 million people, including the overseas voters, were eligible to vote and nearly 89% voted.

This year marks 100 years since Turkey’s establishment as a republic - a modern, secular state born on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu promises to "bring democracy" to Turkey should he win the election. (Source: Associated Press)

Voter turnout in Turkey is traditionally strong, despite the government suppressing freedom of expression and assembly over the years and especially since a 2016 coup attempt.

Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped mediate a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Critics maintain the president’s heavy-handed style is responsible for a painful cost-of-living crisis.

The latest official statistics put inflation at about 44%, down from a high of around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as a symbol.

Erdogan’s government also faced criticism for its allegedly delayed and stunted response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that left 11 southern provinces devastated.

Lax implementation of building codes is thought to have exacerbated the casualties and misery.

In his election campaign, Erdogan used state resources and his domineering position over media to try to woo voters.

He accused the opposition of colluding with “terrorists,” of being “drunkards” and of upholding LGBTQ+ rights, which he depicts as threatening traditional family values in the predominantly Muslim nation.