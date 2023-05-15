New Zealand
1News

Truck crashes into bridge on Auckland's SH1 near Ellerslie

3:40pm
A truck crashed into a bridge on SH1 near Ellerslie.

A truck crashed into a bridge on SH1 near Ellerslie. (Source: Supplied)

A truck has crashed into a bridge on Auckland's State Highway 1 near the Ellerslie/Panmure highway.

The crash caused big delays heading southbound out of the city.

"Due to a bridge strike on #SH1, the left and middle southbound lanes are closed after Ellerslie Panmure Hwy. Pass right with care and expect delays," Waka Kotahi warned around 2.30pm.

In an update at 2.45pm, the transport agency warned contractors were still assessing the damage and two lanes remained closed.

The accident has seen travel times southbound out of the city balloon out with rush hour fast approaching.

