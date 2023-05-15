World
Bang Showbiz

Queen Camilla's coronation outfit to go on public display

5:00am
Bruce Oldfield revealed the dress he designed for Queen Camilla's coronation will go on public display in July.

Bruce Oldfield revealed the dress he designed for Queen Camilla's coronation will go on public display in July. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Queen Camilla's coronation dress is going on display to the public.

The 75-year-old royal enlisted Bruce Oldfield to create the perfect dress for her and husband King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey last weekend, and the designer revealed fans won't have to wait long to see the stunning details of the gown - including floral embellishments, a crown, the names of her children and grandchildren, and even embroidered portraits of the queen's beloved dogs - as it will be part of Buckingham Palace tours this summer.

Bruce took to Instagram to share some photos of the detailing on the dress, which he captioned "Work in progress using different techniques using gold threads. These pieces, on the actual gown, were between 4 and 6 centimetres tall.... the detail is amazing".

And when several people commented to ask if the dress would be going on display, Bruce replied to one "July 14th Buckingham Palace."

It is unclear if the king's coronation outfit will be displayed alongside the dress.

The embroidery of the gown was "full of symbolism" and visual iconography, referencing everything from the queen's dogs and grandchildren to all four nations of the UK, including a rose for England.

Bruce explained "It was full of symbolism, you know? It's all to do with the British monarchy and all those things that make Britain strong.

"We had to put in some things, like the emblems of the four nations.

"The daffodils for Wales... you've got a rose for Britain, you got the thistle for Scotland, we've got the shamrock for Ireland."

WorldUK and EuropeRoyalty

