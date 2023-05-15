Kiwis unsure on Luxon five months out from NZ election - poll

A poll has confirmed New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' personal edge over rival Chris Luxon, five months out from election day.

The Reid Research poll published by Newshub has put Labour in front of the centre-right opposition National by just 0.6%, indicating it will be returned to office for a third term by the smallest of margins.

On the poll results, the left bloc of Labour (35.9%), the Greens (8.1) and the Maori Party (3.5) would claim 61 seats in the chamber, compared with 59 seats from the right bloc of National (35.3) and ACT (10.8).

Labour general secretary Rob Salmond said the numbers showed the October 14 election would be "an absolute squeaker".

While there's little between the two major parties or the likely coalitions, a gap is opening between the country's choices for prime minister.

Hipkins is the top pick, with 23.4% (up 3.8), while Luxon's personal favourability is shrinking, down 2.4% to 16.4.

Luxon's result is his worst in 36 public polls since he became opposition leader in late 2021.

It is also lower than previous leader Judith Collins in her last poll before the 2020 election, when National crashed to its worst result in almost two decades.

It remains to be seen whether Luxon's dire polling prompts National into a leadership rethink, though it is considered unlikely as the party is scarred after churning through four leaders in the previous term.

The former Air New Zealand chief executive who rose to the party's leadership in his first term as an MP is failing to take off with Kiwis.

Newshub also polled on whether the leaders were seen as "in touch or out of touch with the issues facing New Zealanders today".

Hipkins was seen by 49.9% in touch and 35.6% out of touch for a net positive ranking of 14.3%.

Despite his protestations, Luxon was 9.8% in the negative, with 37.2% in touch and 47% out of touch.

"I don't think I am," he told Newshub.

"I'm really in touch with what's going on in New Zealand."

Last week, Luxon made one of the most consequential political calls of his tenure, saying he couldn't work with the Māori Party, ruling them out of a National-led coalition.

Luxon hopes that will yield a political dividend among voters that see the left-wing party as too radical.

On the numbers in Sunday night's poll, it would be the factor that sends National into a third term in opposition.

With 3.5% — doubling their result in the last Newshub-Reid Research poll taken in January — the Māori Party is on track to return five seats, which would mean with its support, Labour and the Greens would be back in office.

There is still time for Luxon's strategy to resonate with Kiwis, and he is giving it every chance by declaring Labour and the minor parties would form a "coalition of chaos".

Hipkins tried out a countering line, that National would lead a "coalition of cuts", a reference to the two right-leaning parties plans to reel in government spending.