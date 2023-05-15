World
Associated Press

'Dr Deep Sea' - Florida man sets record for living underwater

6:41am
Joseph Dituri, right, waves to a scuba diver while in Jules' Undersea Lodge.

Joseph Dituri, right, waves to a scuba diver while in Jules' Undersea Lodge. (Source: Associated Press)

A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurisation this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers.

Joseph Dituri's 74th day residing in Jules' Undersea Lodge, situated at the bottom of a 9m-deep lagoon in Key Largo, wasn't much different than his previous days there since he submerged on March 1.

Dituri, who also goes by the moniker "Dr Deep Sea", ate a protein-heavy meal of eggs and salmon prepared using a microwave, exercised with resistance bands, did his daily push ups and took an hour-long nap.

Unlike a submarine, the lodge does not use technology to adjust for the increased underwater pressure.

The previous record of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes was set by two Tennessee professors at the same location in 2014.

But Dituri isn't just settling for the record and resurfacing. He plans to stay at the lodge until June 9, when he reaches 100 days and completes an underwater mission dubbed Project Neptune 100.

Joseph Dituri/

Joseph Dituri/ (Source: Associated Press)

The mission combines medical and ocean research along with educational outreach and was organised by the Marine Resources Development Foundation, owner of the habitat.

"The record is a small bump and I really appreciate it," said Dituri, a University of South Florida educator who holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering and is a retired US Naval officer.

"I'm honoured to have it, but we still have more science to do."

His research includes daily experiments in physiology to monitor how the human body responds to long-term exposure to extreme pressure.

"The idea here is to populate the world's oceans, to take care of them by living in them and really treating them well," Dituri said.

The outreach portion of Dituri's mission includes conducting online classes and broadcast interviews from his digital studio beneath the sea.

During the past 74 days, he has reached more than 2500 students through online classes in marine science and more with his regular biomedical engineering courses at the University of South Florida.

While he says he loves living under the ocean, there is one thing he really misses.

"The thing that I miss the most about being on the surface is literally the sun," Dituri said.

"The sun has been a major factor in my life — I usually go to the gym at five and then I come back out and watch the sunrise."

WorldScienceNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

Authorities said the girl's brother, 13, hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot.

8:06am

US history hasn't been a 'fairy tale' - Joe Biden

US history hasn't been a 'fairy tale' - Joe Biden

Biden told graduates of the leading historically Black university that American history has not always been a fairy tale and that "racism has long torn us apart."

5:00am

Trump plans to turn sexual abuse ruling into fundraising opportunity

Trump plans to turn sexual abuse ruling into fundraising opportunity

5:57pm

Texas woman fatally shot by boyfriend after getting abortion

Texas woman fatally shot by boyfriend after getting abortion

Sun, May 14

Man who choked NYC subway rider to death freed pending trial

Man who choked NYC subway rider to death freed pending trial

Sat, May 13

E Jean Carroll may sue Donald Trump for defamation again

E Jean Carroll may sue Donald Trump for defamation again

Sat, May 13

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Mon, May 1

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Police going hard on Killer Beez, Tribesmen amid gang 'utu'

Police going hard on Killer Beez, Tribesmen amid gang 'utu'

June 9, 2022

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Latest

Popular

29 mins ago

Loonkito, one of Kenya’s oldest lions, among 10 killed last week

Loonkito, one of Kenya’s oldest lions, among 10 killed last week

33 mins ago

NZ teams do double at sevens world series in Toulouse

0:33

NZ teams do double at sevens world series in Toulouse

45 mins ago

'Rubbish' - Police Assn president slams ACT Party's gun policy

4:53

'Rubbish' - Police Assn president slams ACT Party's gun policy

8:06am

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

7:23am

Women caught in breast cancer screening fails all harmed - patient

2:22

Women caught in breast cancer screening fails all harmed - patient

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6