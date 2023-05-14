Zelensky meets Pope to seek backing for peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had private talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican overnight, later saying he sought support for Ukraine's peace plan from the pontiff, who in the past has offered to try to help end the full-scale war launched by Russia a year ago.

Zelensky held his hand over his heart and said it was a “great honour" to meet with the pope. Francis, using a cane for his knee problem, came to greet the Ukrainian president before ushering him into a papal studio near the Vatican's audience hall.

In a tweet after the 40-minute audience, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Francis for “his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians.”

He said he spoke with the pontiff “about the tens of thousands of deported (Ukrainian) children. We must make every effort to return them home.”

Last month, Ukraine's prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, asked the pope to help get children returned from Russia to Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Vatican's statement Saturday made no mention of the request.

Instead, the Vatican said the two men spoke about Ukraine’s “humanitarian and political situation provoked by the ongoing war."

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack at a residential building in Uman, central Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

“The pope assured his constant prayer, paid witness to by his many public appeals and by his continued invoking of the Lord for peace, since February of last year,″ the Vatican said, a reference to the Russian invasion that began February 24, 2022.

The meeting came as Russia's defence ministry said Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles delivered to Ukraine by the United Kingdom this week damaged unspecified civilian enterprises in Luhansk province in Ukraine's far east.

Luhansk authorities separately said another missile strike hit the regional capital, wounding an elderly woman.

Two Russian Mi-8 helicopters and an Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed Saturday in the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, state news agency Tass and a Telegram channel close to the Russian defence ministry reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a private audience at The Vatican. (Source: Associated Press)

The causes of the crashes were not immediately disclosed, but concern in Bryansk is growing about cross-border attacks from Ukraine.

Some Ukrainian units continue to push forward near Bakhmut, the commander of Ukraine’s land forces said yesterday, just a day after Ukrainian commanders said their troops recaptured territory at the scene of the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place. (Source: Associated Press)

“Our soldiers are moving forward in some sectors of the front, and the enemy is losing equipment and manpower,” Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram.

Zelensky also said that he asked the pope to condemn Russian “crimes in Ukraine” because “there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor.”

“I also talked about our Peace Formula as the only effective algorithm for achieving a just peace,'' Zelensky said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a private audience at The Vatican. (Source: Associated Press)

Later, in an interview on Italian state TV, the Ukrainian leader said the pope ”knows my position. The war is in Ukraine, that is why it has to be Ukraine's plan" to bring peace.

Zelensky’s 10-point plan would establish a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes.

It would also create a European-Atlantic security architecture with guarantees for Ukraine, restore Ukraine’s damaged power infrastructure and ensure safety around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.