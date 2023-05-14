World
Associated Press

Texas woman fatally shot by boyfriend after getting abortion

6:20am
Harold Thompson allegedly killed his girlfriend after she got an abortion. (Source: allas County Sheriff's Office).

Harold Thompson allegedly killed his girlfriend after she got an abortion. (Source: allas County Sheriff's Office).

A man who didn't want his girlfriend to get an abortion fatally shot her during a confrontation in a Dallas parking lot, police said.

He was jailed on a murder charge as on Saturday.

Texas banned abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy in September 2021. But nearly all abortions have been halted in Texas since Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, except in cases of medical emergency.

Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, was with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Harold Thompson, on Wednesday when he tried to put her in a chokehold, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. She had returned the night before from Colorado, where she had gone to get an abortion.

“It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child,” the affidavit said. “The suspect did not want (Gonzalez) to get an abortion.”

Surveillance video from the parking lot shows Gonzalez “shrugs him off,” police said, and the two continue walking. Thompson then pulls out a gun and shoots Gonzalez in the head. She falls to the ground and Thompson shoots her multiple times before running away, the affidavit said.

Thompson was arrested later on Thursday and is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond. Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Gonzalez’s sister was at the scene and heard the shooting, police said. Another witness saw Thompson try to choke Gonzalez but couldn't call police because she did not have her cell phone.

At the time of the shooting, Thompson had been charged with assault of a family member, who accused him of choking her in March.

The affidavit from March does not specifically name Gonzalez as the person who was assaulted. But it does say the woman told police that Thompson “beat her up multiple times throughout the entirety of their relationship” and that Thompson told police the woman was pregnant with his child at that time.

The woman “reiterated that she is scared of the suspect because he had made threats to harm her family and her children,” according to the affidavit.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man who choked NYC subway rider to death freed pending trial

Man who choked NYC subway rider to death freed pending trial

Daniel Penny, 24, placed Jordan Neely, an agitated New York City subway passenger in a chokehold, killing him and sparking outrage as bystander video went viral.

5:14pm

E Jean Carroll may sue Donald Trump for defamation again

E Jean Carroll may sue Donald Trump for defamation again

After being found liable for sexual abuse and defamation the former US president branded Carroll's sexual assault "fake" and part of a "made-up story".

2:27pm

Who is Linda Yaccarino? Elon Musk picks new Twitter CEO

Who is Linda Yaccarino? Elon Musk picks new Twitter CEO

12:18pm

Footage of huge Chicago snapping turtle goes viral

Footage of huge Chicago snapping turtle goes viral

11:18am

McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl

McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl

10:19am

Virtual kidnappings targeting students on rise in NSW

Virtual kidnappings targeting students on rise in NSW

9:28am

4:34

More Stories

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Chris Hipkins has made a calculated decision not to follow Jacinda Ardern's lead, saying he won’t be playing the "rule in, rule out" game.

Sat, Apr 29

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Sat, May 6

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

November 13, 2022

Whangārei's 'eyesore' town hall to live on despite opposition

Whangārei's 'eyesore' town hall to live on despite opposition

Tue, May 2

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Zelensky meets Pope to seek backing for peace plan

0:27

Zelensky meets Pope to seek backing for peace plan

40 mins ago

'Disrespectful to him': David Seymour backs embattled Gore mayor

0:30

'Disrespectful to him': David Seymour backs embattled Gore mayor

53 mins ago

Prince Andrew joined family for official coronation photoshoot - report

Prince Andrew joined family for official coronation photoshoot - report

7:15am

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

7:00am

Mother’s Day in prison with my baby: I'm learning and I'm growing

Mother’s Day in prison with my baby: I'm learning and I'm growing

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6