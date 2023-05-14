Entertainment
Associated Press

Swedish singer Loreen wins Eurovision final for 2nd time

38 mins ago
Loreen of Sweden performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest. (Source: Associated Press)

Swedish singer Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest today with her power ballad Tattoo at a colourful, eclectic music competition clouded for a second year running by the war in Ukraine.

The diva from Stockholm beat acts from 25 other countries to take the continent’s pop crown at the competition in Liverpool. Finnish singer Käärijä was second in a close-fought battle with the Nordic neighbours.

Loreen previously won Eurovision in 2012 and is only the second performer to take the prize twice, after Ireland’s Johnny Logan in the 1980s.

Britain hosted Eurovision this year on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year but couldn’t take up its right to hold the contest because of the war. Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine as the contest was underway.

Under the slogan “united by music,” Eurovision fused the soul of the English port city that birthed The Beatles with the spirit of war-battered Ukraine.

The sights and sounds of Ukraine ran through the show, starting with an opening film that showed 2022 Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra singing and dancing in the Kyiv subway, with the tune picked up by musicians in the UK — including Kate, Princess of Wales, shown playing the piano.

Swedish Eurovision fans in the Fan Zone react as Loreen of Sweden wins Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest. (Source: Associated Press)

The folk-rap band itself then emerged onstage in the Liverpool Arena on a giant pair of outstretched hands, accompanied by massed drummers.

Contestants from the 26 finalist nations entered the arena in an Olympics-style flag parade, accompanied by live performances from Ukrainian acts, including Go A, Jamala, Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka — all past Eurovision competitors.

Now in its 67th year, Eurovision bills itself as the world's biggest music contest — an Olympiad of party-friendly pop. Competitors each have three minutes to meld catchy tunes and eye-popping spectacles into performances capable of winning the hearts of millions of viewers.

