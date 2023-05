One person has died following a crash on State Highway 23, in Temple View, Hamilton this afternoon.

Police said they were called to the crash, involving a car and a cyclist at 3.10pm.

The cyclist died at the scene.

Earlier police said the road is closed and is expected to remain shut for several hours.

Diversions were put in place, with motorists urged avoid the area and take an alternative route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.