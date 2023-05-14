Cricket
AAP

Pakistan appoint Kiwi Grant Bradburn as head cricket coach

6:45am
Pakistan have appointed former New Zealand allrounder Grant Bradburn as the head coach of their men's cricket team.

Pakistan have appointed former New Zealand allrounder Grant Bradburn as the head coach of their men's cricket team. (Source: Getty)

Pakistan have appointed former New Zealand allrounder Grant Bradburn as the head coach of their men's cricket team after a successful spell as consultant.

Bradburn, who has signed a two-year deal, was in charge during Pakistan's recent home series against the Black Caps, where the side defeated the tourists 4-1 in one-day internationals and split the five-match T20I series 2-2.

Previously in charge of Scotland, Bradburn served as Pakistan's fielding coach from 2018 to 2020 before a stint at their National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"Bradburn joins with a plethora of coaching experience," Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi said in a statement.

"After having worked with our men's side before and at the NCA, he understands our culture and philosophy of cricket well and is an ideal candidate to take our team forward."

Pakistan recently appointed former head coach Mickey Arthur as team director ahead of their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the 50-over Asia Cup.

Arthur was Australia's head coach between 2010 and 2013.

"It's a great honour for me to work with a highly talented and skilful side like Pakistan as a head coach," said Bradburn, who will aim to build momentum ahead of the 50-over World Cup later this year.

"We've been working hard on raising our game and are eager to showcase our growing skills. Mickey Arthur and I are excited to support, challenge and develop our players."

Former South Africa player Andrew Puttick has signed a two-year contract as Pakistan's batting coach.

Cricket

SHARE ME

More Stories

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

Outgoing NZ Cricket boss David White confirmed to 1News that Boult is likely to get his wish to represent New Zealand in India.

Wed, May 10

Long-serving NZ Cricket boss David White to step down

Long-serving NZ Cricket boss David White to step down

White will leave his role in August, saying it's time to move on.

Wed, May 10

Black Caps beat Pakistan in fifth ODI to avoid sweep

Black Caps beat Pakistan in fifth ODI to avoid sweep

Mon, May 8

0:21

Black Caps at risk of being swept as Babar fires in big win

Black Caps at risk of being swept as Babar fires in big win

Sat, May 6

Black Caps fall short to Pakistan in third ODI, lose series

Black Caps fall short to Pakistan in third ODI, lose series

Thu, May 4

0:21

Mitchell ton not enough for Black Caps against Pakistan

Mitchell ton not enough for Black Caps against Pakistan

Sun, Apr 30

More Stories

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Chris Hipkins has made a calculated decision not to follow Jacinda Ardern's lead, saying he won’t be playing the "rule in, rule out" game.

Sat, Apr 29

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Sat, May 6

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

November 13, 2022

Whangārei's 'eyesore' town hall to live on despite opposition

Whangārei's 'eyesore' town hall to live on despite opposition

Tue, May 2

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Zelensky meets Pope to seek backing for peace plan

0:27

Zelensky meets Pope to seek backing for peace plan

40 mins ago

'Disrespectful to him': David Seymour backs embattled Gore mayor

0:30

'Disrespectful to him': David Seymour backs embattled Gore mayor

53 mins ago

Prince Andrew joined family for official coronation photoshoot - report

Prince Andrew joined family for official coronation photoshoot - report

7:15am

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

7:00am

Mother’s Day in prison with my baby: I'm learning and I'm growing

Mother’s Day in prison with my baby: I'm learning and I'm growing

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6