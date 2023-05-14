Politics

rnz.co.nz

Gore council: Petition organiser seeks to remove chief executive

4:34pm
The Gore District Council's headquarters.

The Gore District Council's headquarters. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A petition calling for Gore District Council's chief executive to resign has garnered almost 1000 signatures in less than a day.

Chief executive Stephen Parry and Gore Mayor Ben Bell have not been speaking since December.

Last month, councillor Richard McPhail was appointed as a go-between for the mayor and chief executive.

But on Wednesday, McPhail and deputy mayor Keith Hovell met with Bell to ask him to resign.

Then on Friday, the pair organised a meeting with the Department of Internal Affairs and the majority of councillors, but Bell and one of his closest allies, Robert McKenzie, were not invited.

Hovell would not answer questions about his reasons for asking Bell to resign or the meeting with DIA when contacted by RNZ on Saturday.

An extraordinary meeting of the council is scheduled for Tuesday, where councillors will vote on a motion of no confidence in the mayor, as well as calling for a meeting with Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty to ask him to intervene and to remove Bell from all council committees.

Gore Mayor Ben Bell.

Gore Mayor Ben Bell. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Now a petition has been launched by Gore resident Sean Burke calling for the chief executive to resign instead.

It was started yesterday evening and had already garnered almost 1000 signatures by midday today.

"The people of Gore are fed up with the circus surrounding our local council and the efforts being made by a select few to oust our newly elected mayor. This appears to be being driven by a select few of the 'old guard' on council who seem more than happy to 'leak' stories to the press," Burke wrote.

He accused Parry of presiding over a bullying culture.

Parry is away on leave at the moment.

Newsroom recently revealed bullying allegations at the council going back two decades.

"Given GDC are wanting to get rid of Ben Bell as the elected mayor, now is the time to act - and show the councillors who WE elected who needs to go for the better of Gore, and its people," Burke wrote.

"Sign now to show how many want to see the back of Steve Parry as CEO, so the council can get on with what it is supposed to do - instead of wasting time and ratepayers' money on legal fees."

Speaking to media this morning, McAnulty said he would not decide on whether to meet with Gore councillors until he had read their letter.

"A relationship breakdown doesn't warrant a specific intervention from the government," he said.

"We've had a couple of examples recently where there have been interventions. Tauranga, where commissioners were put in, but that was at the end of a very long process of trying to get things sorted. And Invercargill, where all that took was some independent advice to come in and restructure things and make it work.

"At the moment Gore council is meeting its statutory requirements so as the [Local Government] Act spells out - there's no need for me to step in. But we are keeping an eye on it, Department of Internal Affairs are working with the council to try to help get things sorted, but ultimately at the moment that's on them and I would encourage them to focus on a solution."

By Tim Brown of RNZ

New ZealandSouthlandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

ACT accuses Govt of 'drip-feeding' cyclone funding announcements

ACT accuses Govt of 'drip-feeding' cyclone funding announcements

“It appears the Government is going to drip feed funding announcements over months leading up to the election."

4:00pm

ACT candidate didn't disclose party membership during Govt emissions talks

ACT candidate didn't disclose party membership during Govt emissions talks

Perceptions of conflicts of interest have been under the spotlight this year, particularly around undisclosed information or connections by government ministers.

12:11pm

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

10:43am

Almost $117m to fix or rebuild 500 weather-stricken schools

Almost $117m to fix or rebuild 500 weather-stricken schools

10:37am

Budget 2023: $1 billion package for cyclone and flood recovery

Budget 2023: $1 billion package for cyclone and flood recovery

10:34am

15:19

$725m to go into fixing cyclone, flood-damaged roads and rail

$725m to go into fixing cyclone, flood-damaged roads and rail

10:32am

2:43

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

9:28pm

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

May 16, 2022

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Sat, May 6

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

November 13, 2022

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

$10m announced to clean up post-Gabrielle debris on East Coast

1:53

$10m announced to clean up post-Gabrielle debris on East Coast

33 mins ago

Five hospitalised after Rangitata River jet boat accident

Five hospitalised after Rangitata River jet boat accident

47 mins ago

Gang members flock to Palmerston North amid homicide investigation

Gang members flock to Palmerston North amid homicide investigation

5:57pm

Trump plans to turn sexual abuse ruling into fundraising opportunity

Trump plans to turn sexual abuse ruling into fundraising opportunity

5:18pm

Cyclist dies after colliding with car in Hamilton

Cyclist dies after colliding with car in Hamilton

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6