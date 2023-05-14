Politics

rnz.co.nz

'Disrespectful to him': David Seymour backs embattled Gore mayor

39 mins ago

ACT leader David Seymour has described the opposition to embattled Gore mayor Ben Bell as disrespectful to the young leader, the voters who elected him, and to democracy itself.

Seymour is the latest to add his voice in support of the 24-year-old.

Bell became New Zealand's youngest ever mayor when he unseated long-time incumbent Tracy Hicks at October's local elections.

But he now faces calls to resign from his deputy and the majority of councillors.

RNZ revealed in March that Bell and Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry were no longer speaking, and only last month another councillor was appointed as a go-between for the two men.

On Tuesday, the Gore District Council will hold an extraordinary meeting, called by deputy mayor Keith Hovell and seven other councillors, where they will vote on a motion of no confidence in Bell, and call for a meeting with the local government minister to discuss intervention, and remove the mayor from all committees.

Social media posts were circulating calling for Bell's supporters to gather outside the meeting.

In a social media post, Seymour described Bell as a "thoroughly decent and intelligent person committed to serving his community".

ACT leader David Seymour.

ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: 1News)

"The important part there is he was elected - he represents the people.

"If you have followed the last six months of Gore politics (I know everyone's busy) then you'll have seen a disgraceful display of an elected representative being run down by the unelected people paid to support him," Seymour posted.

"It's disrespectful to him, but that's not the point. It's disrespectful to the voters who elected him and the concept of democracy.

"If you are in Gore, I hope you'll support the guy who was elected to do his job. Democracy dies when the people can't elect a person to do their job."

Meanwhile, Gore residents said they were sick of childish behaviour from their elected representatives.

Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty previously told RNZ he would intervene if the dispute meant the council could not fulfil its role - but he has no responsibility under the Local Government Act for relations between councillors.

Screenshot of Seymour's post in support of Bell.

Screenshot of Seymour's post in support of Bell. (Source: Supplied)

"Councils are responsible for resolving their own problems. This is the expectation for all councils in New Zealand," McAnulty said.

"When particular problems arise in councils, the Department of Internal Affairs works with the council to understand the nature and extent of the problem.

"The department are in contact with Gore District Council and supporting where able. I am being updated as appropriate. At the moment, statutory obligations are being met. If that changes, then intervention will be considered."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPoliticsSouthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

No GST? No duopoly? What's the best way to bring food prices down?

No GST? No duopoly? What's the best way to bring food prices down?

From removing GST to breaking up NZ's major grocery players, politicians and economists chime in on how to bring down the price of food at the till.

6:18pm

Jack Tame: Labour wary of rocking boat over Te Pāti Māori

Jack Tame: Labour wary of rocking boat over Te Pāti Māori

They’ve lost an MP. They’ve been accused of being ‘shackled’. But Labour figures there’s no point in fighting back if it costs them the election.

Fri, May 12

Teen standing for local board could be NZ’s keenest young politician

Teen standing for local board could be NZ’s keenest young politician

Thu, May 11

Inside Parliament: Coalitions of chaos

Inside Parliament: Coalitions of chaos

Thu, May 11

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

Thu, May 11

2:42

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

Thu, May 11

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

9:28pm

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

May 16, 2022

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Sat, May 6

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

November 13, 2022

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Zelensky meets Pope to seek backing for peace plan

0:27

Zelensky meets Pope to seek backing for peace plan

39 mins ago

'Disrespectful to him': David Seymour backs embattled Gore mayor

0:30

'Disrespectful to him': David Seymour backs embattled Gore mayor

52 mins ago

Prince Andrew joined family for official coronation photoshoot - report

Prince Andrew joined family for official coronation photoshoot - report

7:15am

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

7:00am

Mother’s Day in prison with my baby: I'm learning and I'm growing

Mother’s Day in prison with my baby: I'm learning and I'm growing

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6