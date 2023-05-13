New Zealand

Regional towns the big winners as Govt to speed up 5G rollout

27 mins ago
A cellphone communications tower (file)

A cellphone communications tower (file) (Source: istock.com)

The Government says contracts it is signing with the country's three telecommunications network operators today will speed up the rollout of 5G to regional towns.

Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen said the deal the Government had struck with Spark, 2Degrees and One New Zealand would deliver 5G services to around 55 rural and regional towns across New Zealand.

It would also provide mobile wireless coverage to further rural black spot areas.

"The Government is committed to ensuring that everyone in New Zealand can get access to good mobile wireless coverage - no matter where you are," she said.

"As part of this new agreement, our three major mobile network operators must increase the pace of the 5G roll-out to small towns across New Zealand and to continue their efforts to further expand mobile wireless coverage in rural areas.

In return for the commitments from the major network operators, the Government will provide each of them with long-term access to the spectrum band used for 5G services worldwide.

Each of the telcos will receive 80 MHz of 3.5GHz (or C-band) spectrum from 1 July - a sufficient amount to enable all three providers to operate nationwide 5G networks.

The Interim Māori Spectrum Commission will also receive 100 MHz of spectrum, which it will manage on behalf of all Māori.

Andersen described the deal as a "significant win for rural and regional New Zealand".

"I am certain that Kiwis, especially those living in regional and rural areas, will soon reap the benefits coming out of this allocation."

