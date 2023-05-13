Gisborne Hospital nurses to strike over growing workloads

Nurses at Gisborne Hospital have decided to strike later this month for better conditions.

Ward 5 nurses say staff shortages have resulted in untenable workloads, burnout and resignations.

Their union, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, said their employer Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti has ignored concerns for staff and patient safety.

Tairāwhiti delegate Christine Warrander says the current conditions are unsafe. She said the decision to strike wasn't made lightly.

"We literally are going home grateful that we have managed to get through the shift without significant harm coming to a patient.

"You're literally walking into the ward, anxious, you know? 'Are we actually going to be able to get through a shift without something happening to a patient?'"

She said the issues have been present for a while. A provisional improvement notice (PIN) was issued on 20 December for Ward 5.

At the time, Te Whatu Ora said it would meet the PIN's conditions, including reducing the number of beds from 25 to 20 so staff did not get overwhelmed.

"Since… December, things have got worse," said Warrander. "We've lost more nurses. We're now going to be probably unable to deal with the workloads anymore."

The strike is set down for 1.30pm-2.30pm on 24 May.

Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti has been contacted for comment.

