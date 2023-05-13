Entertainment
Associated Press / 1News

Eurovision: Where to watch in NZ and how the contest works

12:46pm
Drag acts perform during the second semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England.

Drag acts perform during the second semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England. (Source: Associated Press)

Sprinkle the sequins and pump up the volume: The 67th Eurovision Song Contest reaches its climax tomorrow with a grand final broadcast live from Liverpool.

There will be catchy choruses, a kaleidoscope of costumes and tributes to the spirit of Ukraine in a competition that for seven decades has captured the changing zeitgeist of a continent.

Here's what to expect as acts from across Europe — and beyond — vie for the continent’s pop crown.

Where to watch

Eurovision is being shown by national broadcasters that belong to the European Broadcasting Union, including the BBC in Britain, and on the Eurovision YouTube channel — which is accessible in New Zealand.

The grand final will take place at 7am Sunday (New Zealand time).

Who's competing

This year, 37 countries sent an act to Eurovision, selected through national competitions or internal selections by broadcasters.

The host country is usually the winner of the previous year’s event, but 2022 runner-up Britain is hosting this time around on behalf of the winner, Ukraine.

Twenty-six countries will compete in Sunday's final at the Liverpool Arena, beside the River Mersey in the port city that gave birth to The Beatles.

Six countries automatically qualify: last year's winner and the "Big Five" who pay the most to the contest - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

The other 20 finalists, chosen by public votes in two semifinals on Wednesday and Friday, are: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Israel, Lithuania, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Australia?

Eurovision is about spirit, not just geography. Eurovision is hugely popular in Australia, and the country was allowed to join the competition in 2015. Other entrants from outside Europe's borders include Israel and Azerbaijan.

Albina & Familja Kelmendi of Albania celebrates making the final during the second semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England.

Albina & Familja Kelmendi of Albania celebrates making the final during the second semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England. (Source: Associated Press)

What happens during the final

Around 6000 fans will attend the final, hosted by long-time BBC Eurovision presenter Graham Norton, "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, British singer Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian rock star Julia Sanina.

Each competing act must sing live and stick to a three-minute limit, but otherwise is free to create its own staging — the flashier the pyrotechnics and more elaborate the choreography, the better.

Russia's war in Ukraine will lend a solemn note to a contest famed for celebrating cheesy pop.

The show will open with a performance by last year’s winner, Ukrainian folk-rap band Kalush Orchestra. Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won the contest in 2016, will perform a tribute to her Crimean Tatar culture.

The second semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England.

The second semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England. (Source: Associated Press)

One person who won't be appearing is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He asked to address the final by video, but the organiser, the European Broadcasting Union, said "regrettably," that would breach "the nonpolitical nature of the event."

Who are this year's favourites?

It's hard to predict victors in a contest whose past winners have ranged from ABBA to Finnish cartoon metal band Lordi, but bookmakers say Swedish diva Loreen, who won Eurovision in 2012, is the favourite to score a double with her power ballad Tattoo.

Finland's Käärijä was a crowd-pleaser in the semifinals with his pop-metal party tune Cha Cha Cha, and Canadian singer La Zarra, competing for France, is also highly ranked for her Edith Piaf-esque chanson Évidemment.

And never underestimate left-field entries like Croatia's Let 3, whose song Mama ŠČ! is pure Eurovision camp: an antiwar rock opera that plays like Monty Python meets Dr. Strangelove.

The second semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England.

The second semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England. (Source: Associated Press)

How Eurovision's winner is decided

After all the acts have performed, viewers in participating nations can vote by phone, text message or app — though they can't vote for their own country.

This year for the first time, viewers in non-participating countries can also vote online, with the combined "rest of the world" votes being given the weight of one individual country.

National juries of music industry professionals also allocate between one and 12 points to their favourite songs, with an announcer from each country popping up to declare which has been granted the coveted "douze points" (12 points).

Public and jury votes are combined to give each country a single score. Ending up with zero points is considered a national embarrassment.

It's a fate the UK has suffered several times.

EntertainmentUK and EuropeMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kiwi brewery leads charge for NZ to be part of Eurovision

Kiwi brewery leads charge for NZ to be part of Eurovision

For the first time this year, Kiwis and people from other non-competing countries can vote in the contest.

22 mins ago

2:37

Kiwi indie pop group There's a Tuesday return with new single

Kiwi indie pop group There's a Tuesday return with new single

The four-piece from Christchurch are described as one of New Zealand's most exciting new talents.

10:39am

2:50

Westside actor Patrick Tafa breaking onto Kiwi music scene

Westside actor Patrick Tafa breaking onto Kiwi music scene

6:21am

1:29

Author behind top-secret memoir revealed

Author behind top-secret memoir revealed

4:55pm

Welsh composer denies being Meghan Markle in disguise

Welsh composer denies being Meghan Markle in disguise

Thu, May 11

From NZ clubs to arenas: DJ Wilkinson on soaring popularity

From NZ clubs to arenas: DJ Wilkinson on soaring popularity

Thu, May 11

2:51

More Stories

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Chris Hipkins has made a calculated decision not to follow Jacinda Ardern's lead, saying he won’t be playing the "rule in, rule out" game.

Sat, Apr 29

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Air NZ reveals busiest travel day, warns of delays and packed planes

Air NZ reveals busiest travel day, warns of delays and packed planes

December 13, 2022

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

November 13, 2022

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Kiwi brewery leads charge for NZ to be part of Eurovision

2:37

Kiwi brewery leads charge for NZ to be part of Eurovision

22 mins ago

Legendary All Black Bruce Robertson dies aged 71

Legendary All Black Bruce Robertson dies aged 71

44 mins ago

Body found at central Wellington petrol station this morning

Body found at central Wellington petrol station this morning

48 mins ago

E Jean Carroll may sue Donald Trump for defamation again

E Jean Carroll may sue Donald Trump for defamation again

1:54pm

'Not dead yet' - Brad Thorn savours Reds' shock win over Chiefs

'Not dead yet' - Brad Thorn savours Reds' shock win over Chiefs

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6