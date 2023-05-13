World
E Jean Carroll may sue Donald Trump for defamation again

During a CNN town hall earlier this week, Trump made "vile", "disgusting", and "stupid" comments about the case.

E. Jean Carroll is considering suing Donald Trump again after the former US president branded her sexual assault claims against him "fake" and part of a "made-up story".

The 76-year-old billionaire was recently found liable and ordered to pay the writer $2 million for sexual abuse and nearly $3 million for defamation over claims he attacked her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

But, during a CNN town hall earlier this week, he made "vile", "disgusting", and "stupid" comments about the case, and Carroll's attorney admitted they are looking at the next steps to take, including further legal action.

The journalist told the New York Times newspaper she had been "insulted by better people" and added: "It's just stupid, it's just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people.

"I am upset on behalf of young men in America. They cannot listen to this balderdash and this old-timey view of women, which is a cave-man view."

Her lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, confirmed "everything is on the table", including another potential defamation lawsuit.

Roberta told the outlet: "Everything's on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it. We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we'll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably."

During thus week's event, which came a day after the verdict in the civil case was delivered, Trump branded his accuser a "wack job".

He added: "What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes, you're playing hanky panky in a dressing room?"

The former Apprentice star and sexual abuser - who was found not liable for rape - suggested that the trial won't have any impact on his political ambitions to return to the White House.

Asked if the verdict would deter women from voting for him, he replied: "No, I don't think so."

