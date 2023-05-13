Body found at central Wellington petrol station this morning

A person was found dead at a petrol station in central Wellington this morning.
Police said they were called to the Z station on Vivian St at around 11.30.
"The person’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and the area has been cordoned off," a statement read.
"Further updates will be provided when available."
Z Energy's Kiri Shannon expressed grief in a statement to 1News, saying the person had collapsed prior to being found deceased.
“Our thoughts are with the family of this person," she said.
"We are working to support the Z site staff who responded to this situation and the site remains closed at this time."
SHARE ME