New Zealand
Body found at central Wellington petrol station this morning

44 mins ago
Police said they were called to the Z station on Vivian St at around 11.30.

Police said they were called to the Z station on Vivian St at around 11.30. (Source: 1News)

A person was found dead at a petrol station in central Wellington this morning.

Police said they were called to the Z station on Vivian St at around 11.30.

"The person’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and the area has been cordoned off," a statement read.

"Further updates will be provided when available."

Z Energy's Kiri Shannon expressed grief in a statement to 1News, saying the person had collapsed prior to being found deceased.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this person," she said.

"We are working to support the Z site staff who responded to this situation and the site remains closed at this time."

