US woman charged after newborn son found in hospital rubbish bin

35 mins ago
By the time the baby was found, the baby had died and Trevizo had left the hospital, investigators said.

A New Mexico woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the January death of her newborn son, whose body authorities said she placed in a trash can.

Alexee Trevizo, 19, also was charged this week with tampering with evidence, according to a criminal complaint filed in Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico.

Trevizo went to the emergency room in late December for back pain, and lab tests showed she was pregnant and in labour, according to Artesia police. Trevizo then locked herself in a bathroom, where she gave birth to a boy January 27, then placed the baby in a bag that she concealed under other trash, investigators said.

Gary C. Mitchell, an attorney for Trevizo, said that said his client has no criminal record and should not be facing a murder charge.

He said there are “major discrepancies about what happened” in the hospital and “this isn't a classic child abuse case”.

A court hearing is scheduled to review conditions of release.

It's the second high-profile case involving a mother and a newborn baby in New Mexico lately.

Jurors convicted Alexis Avila, 19, of throwing her newborn into an outdoor trash receptacle in January 2020 in Hobbs, New Mexico. The child survived. Avila was sentenced May 1 to 16 years in prison.

