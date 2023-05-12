World
Teen girl identified as victim of fatal Sydney tram accident

53 mins ago
A 16-year-old girl who became trapped under a tram in Sydney 's Chinatown has died.

A 16-year-old girl who became trapped under a tram in Sydney 's Chinatown has died.

A 16-year-old girl who died after being trapped under a light rail carriage in Sydney's Chinatown area has been identified as Kyra Dulguime.

Tributes flowed for the 16-year-old on Thursday, with many posting farewells on social media.

"I just can't believe that you're gone," Bhernz Escoro Cepe-Dedumo wrote on Facebook.

"Rest in peace in the arms of our lord and may the perpetual light shine upon you."

Dulguime was named on Thursday by multiple media outlets.

Emergency services were called to George St in the Haymarket district about midnight on Wednesday following reports a person had become trapped under a carriage.

Police rescue squad officers and Fire and Rescue crews worked for two hours to free the critically injured girl but she was unable to be saved.

Police are investigating whether the girl was trying to cross over the link between the carriages when she became trapped, a NSW Police spokesperson told AAP.

Witnesses told Nine News the teenager was with a friend when she tried to cross George St by crossing the link.

The girl became trapped beneath the carriage in front of dozens of witnesses and shocked passengers rushed to her aid after the tram stopped.

﻿"We were screaming, 'help her, help her', so the police and paramedics ... rushed to the spot," one witness said.

Footage of the rescue showed emergency crews using hydraulic tools and wooden blocks to lift the tram.

The 52-year-old tram driver was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Transport for NSW secretary Howard Collins issued a statement on Thursday extending condolences to the girl's family.

"Everyone at Transport for NSW is saddened by the death of a teenage girl at a light rail stop in central Sydney overnight," he said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.

"We thank emergency services, staff and anyone who rendered assistance for their efforts last night, and we will provide our staff with the support they need."

WorldAustraliaAccidents

